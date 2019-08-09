Ben Platt, Ali Stroker, and Adrienne Warren Will Perform at the 2019 US Open

A slew of Broadway stars will take the stage for the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament. Set to perform are Tony winner Ben Platt, Tony winner Ali Stroker, and Tony nominee Adrienne Warren, according to Billboard.

The performances will happen on August 26 at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, with Platt headlining the Opening Night Ceremony. Stroker will sing the National Anthem, and Warren will conclude the night with America the Beautiful.

For more information, visit Billboard.

Platt is the winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Evan Hansen in the smash hit, Dear Evan Hansen. Platt received a Grammy® Award for his role on the Dear Evan Hansen (Original Broadway Cast Recording), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. He was also seen in The Book of Mormon and films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. He recently released his debut solo album, Sing to Me Instead.

Stroker is the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress is a Featured Role in a Musical for her performance as Ado Annie in the revival of Oklahoma! Stroker made her Broadway debut in Deaf West's revival of Spring Awakening, becoming the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway. She was a finalist on "The Glee Project" and guest starred on Fox's "Glee". Other TV work includes "Ten Days in the Valley", "Charmed", "Lethal Weapon", "Drunk History" and "Instinct".

Warren is set to play the title role in the upcoming Broadway production of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical. She made her West End debut in the World Premiere of this show, for which she received Evening Standard & WhatsOnStage Award Nominations) She was last seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along as Gertrude Saunders / Florence Mills, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. She originated the role of Danielle in the Tony-nominated Bring It On: The Musical on Broadway. She was also seen at the Apollo Theater as Lorrell in Dreamgirls, followed by the national tour.





