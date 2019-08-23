Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: BAT OUT OF HELL's Danielle Steers Whips Up Some Hard Rock Candy!

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by the star of Bat Out of Hell, Danielle Streers. Check out the recipe for Katie's Bat Out of Hell Hard Rock Candy below!

Danielle's theatre credits include: Beautiful - the Carole King Musical (Aldwych Theatre), The Bodyguard (Adelphi Theatre), We Will Rock You (International Arena Tour), Hairspray (Aberystwyth Arts Centre), Legally Blonde (Savoy Theatre) and Respect La Diva (Garrick Theatre). Other work includes: ITV's Sunday Night at the Palladium.

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, is presented by In The Raw. The In The Raw family of sweeteners has been making life a little bit sweeter since 1970! From indulgent to mindful there's a sweetener for every occasion. Visitwww.intheraw.com to learn more!

Bat Out of Hell Hard Rock Candy

Ingredients:

-1C Water

-3 3/4 C Sugar In The Raw

-1 1/4 C Light Corn Syrup

-1 tsp Red Food Coloring

-1 TBSP Cinnamon Extract

Directions:

-In a large pot fully combine Sugar In The Raw, water and corn syrup.

-On high heat, let sugar mixture boil and reach minimum of 300 degrees.

-Once you have tested the temperature and you have reached desired temperature remove from heat.

-Add in food coloring and mix completely.

-Still off the heat, add cinnamon extract. When mixing make sure to keep your face away from pot as the steam from sugar mixture can burn your eyes.

-Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil and coat foil with butter, allowing your candy to be removed easily.

-Pour hot candy mixture onto lined pan and set aside for minimum 45 minutes, until your candy is hard as a rock!

-Use a heavy object such as a mallet or rolling pin to break and into bite size pieces.

- Sprinkle the top with powdered sugar.

-Share and enjoy your hard rock candy!





Related Articles