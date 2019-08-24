VIDEO: Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Perform 'Any Moment/Moments in the Woods' From INTO THE WOODS

During 'Tuesdays at 54...with Robbie Rozelle!' this week at Feinstein's/54 Below, Natalie Walker and Bonnie Milligan took the stage to perform a tune from Into The Woods.

Watch the pair perform Any Moment/Moments in the Woods below!

Milligan made her Broadway debut in Head Over Heels as Pamela, after originating the role at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival. She was the original Pat on the first National Tour of Kinky Boots. Off-Broadway credits include God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!), Gigantic (Vineyard Theatre), and Jasper in Deadland (Prospect Theater). On television, she had a recurring role as Kathryn on "Search Party" (TBS), and appeared on "Happy!" (Syfy).

Walker most recently appeared in Alice By Heart. Other off-Broadway credits include Puffs (New World Stages) and Nassim (Barrow Street Theatricals). Walker has been seen onstage frequently at 54 Below, Joe's Pub, and Ars Nova, as well as onscreen in TBS' Search Party.





