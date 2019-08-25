Update: Lara Spencer to Apologize On Air; Members of Dance and Ballet Community to Appear

As BroadwayWorld previously reported on a story that has continued throughout the weekend, Good Morning America host Lara Spencer is at the center of a controversy revolving around her laughing at Prince George (aged 6), the future King of England, for taking ballet classes.

Per People and according to Travis Wall on his instagram stories "Lara Spencer just called me on my cell phone. She got my number from Debbie Allen and she is completely horrified and just truly issued this massive apology." He went on to say that he could "hear the horror in her voice. She knows that a bunch of us from the Broadway and ballet community are going down to Good Morning America on Monday morning to take a ballet class outside. She's aware of it, and she wants to talk to all of us and wants to make things right..." He went on to note "The dance community is incredible and our voices were heard which is fantastic - hooray!"

In a segment on Friday, a segment aired in which the host said "Prince William said Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you Prince William - we'll see how long that lasts..." in a segment in which Spencer reports the "buzziest stories of the day" in Pop News. She goes on to laugh at the thought of the prince taking ballet classes.

After receiving a high amount of backlash for her comment, Spencer went to her Instagram to issue an apology. Check it out below!

Tony Award winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell took to Instagram to call out the program for their insensitive remarks, saying "Really? Some of us take ballet. Some of us win TONY AWARDS cus we took ballet. Miss thing, it's 2019... Get a life."

Other Broadway notables took to Twitter to share their thoughts, including Erich Bergen (Waitress), Keala Settle (Waitress/The Greatest Showman), Julia Murney(Wicked), Andrew Lippa, and more. To see even more Broadway favorites firing back at Spencer, check out our full rundown here!





