VIDEO: Norm Lewis Joins Regina Belle for 'A Whole New World' at D23

One of the many panels at Disney's D23 Expo this weekend was The Musical Journey of Aladdin - which celebrated the 1992 animated film's journey from page to screen (and stage!). Guests at the panel included Scott Weinger, Linda Larkin, Mena Massoud, Brad Kane and more.

After behind-the-scenes clips from the original films, and songs (Including 'Speechless' sung by Lillias White), bloopers and more - Grammy winner Regina Belle entered the stage to a thunderous ovation. Joining her and filling in for an under-the-weather Peabo Bryson was Norm Lewis who joined her for a powerful rendition of 'A Whole New World' - watch below!





