VIDEO: Norm Lewis Joins Regina Belle for 'A Whole New World' at D23

Aug. 25, 2019  

One of the many panels at Disney's D23 Expo this weekend was The Musical Journey of Aladdin - which celebrated the 1992 animated film's journey from page to screen (and stage!). Guests at the panel included Scott Weinger, Linda Larkin, Mena Massoud, Brad Kane and more.

After behind-the-scenes clips from the original films, and songs (Including 'Speechless' sung by Lillias White), bloopers and more - Grammy winner Regina Belle entered the stage to a thunderous ovation. Joining her and filling in for an under-the-weather Peabo Bryson was Norm Lewis who joined her for a powerful rendition of 'A Whole New World' - watch below!

