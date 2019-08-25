Betty Buckley Ends Run in the National Tour of HELLO, DOLLY! August 25

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY! on Tour

Betty Buckley ends her run in the national tour of Hello, Dolly! today, August 25.

The tour began, starring Buckley in the title role, in September 2018 in Utica, New York. The cast also featured Lewis J. Stadlen as Horace Vandergelder, Nic Rouleau as Cornelius Hackl, Analisa Leaming as Irene Molloy, and Jess LeProtto as Barnaby Tucker.

As previously announced, following Buckley's departure, the tour will be led by Carolee Carmello, who begins performances on September 24 at the Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri.

Led by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the recent Broadway production has returned to recreate their work for the national tour of Hello, Dolly!

Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattering The Shubert Organization's all-time record ten times, the production ended its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.

A complete list of cities and dates for the national tour of Hello, Dolly! can be found at www.hellodollyonbroadway.com





