Wake Up With BWW 8/12: Weezer Cancels Broadway Residency, New LEGALLY BLONDE Tour, and More!

Today's top stories include the cancellation of Weezer's Broadway residency. The band's lead singer shared that the previously announced residency has been cancelled due to 'low ticket sales' and 'high expenses'.

Plus, a new production of Legally Blonde will embark on North American tour, new queens announced for a second touring company of Six, and more!

Weezer Cancels Broadway Residency Due To 'Low Ticket Sales' and 'High Expenses'

by Stephi Wild

Weezer has reportedly cancelled their previously announced Broadway residency that was set for September. The band's singer, Rivers Cuomo, announced the cancellation to fans in his Discord server, which was then shared on Reddit, citing the reason being 'low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.'. (more...)

Brandy, Bernadette Peters & More to Celebrate CINDERELLA in New 20/20 Special

by Michael Major

ABC News Studios will air "Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20" featuring members of its all-star cast - Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox. Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, Debra Martin Chase, Neil Meron, and costumer Ellen Mirojnick will also make appearances.. (more...)

New Production of LEGALLY BLONDE Will Embark on North American Tour in October

by Stephi Wild

An all new production of Legally Blonde - The Musical will embark on a U.S. and Canada tour beginning in Fayetteville, Arkansas on October 14. . (more...)

Cast of All New Queens Set For the SIX National Tour 'Boleyn' Company

by Stephi Wild

The cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow. . (more...)

VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Performs 'On the Steps of the Palace' in INTO THE WOODS

by Stephi Wild

An all new clip has been released from Into The Woods featuring Phillipa Soo as Cinderella performing 'On The Steps of the Palace'. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Patti LuPone, Zachary Quinto & More Join New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Season

by Michael Major

Patti LuPone, Zachary Quinto, Joe Mantello, Isaac Powell, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, and Billie Lourd will appear in the latest season of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story. Powell, Lourd, Carver and Bernhard have been spotted filming in the West Village in Manhattan, wearing what appears to be costumes set in the 1970s-1980s.. (more...)

VIDEO: Meet Two of the Unsung Heroes of INTO THE WOODS, Understudies Jason Forbach & Mary Kate Moore

by BroadwayWorld TV

In this video, Into the Woods' Jason Forbach and Mary Kate Moore check in with BroadwayWorld to chat about understudying four roles each. How do they do it? Find out!. (more...)

Julie Andrews Will Direct Debra Monk, Howard McGillan, and More in Reading of THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL at Bay Street Theatre

by Stephi Wild

Julie Andrews will direct an upcoming staged reading of The Great American Mousical, at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The reading will star Debra Monk as Adelaide; Howard McGillin as Henry/Father; and more.. (more...)

Warren Carlyle-Helmed THE SECRET GARDEN Will Open at LA's Ahmanson Theatre in 2023

by Nicole Rosky

The Secret Garden blossoms again - reimagined for a new generation by the original creators, Tony® Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman and Grammy Award®-winning composer Lucy Simon, which will play at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre February 19 through March 26, 2023. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

13 The Musical begins streaming on Netflix today!

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat begins at the Muny tonight!

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!