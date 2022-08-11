Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Weezer Cancels Broadway Residency Due To 'Low Ticket Sales' and 'High Expenses'

Aug. 11, 2022  

Weezer has reportedly cancelled their previously announced Broadway residency that was set for September.

The band's singer, Rivers Cuomo, announced the cancellation to fans in his Discord server, which was then shared on Reddit, citing the reason being "low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses."

"I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses)," Cuomo wrote. "I'm very sorry to be telling you this now after we've already invested so much time, though, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us."

The residency was announced in June, and was set to be a celebration of Weezer's innovative new SZNZ project, a collection of four EPs matching each season. The run was planned for September 13 through September 18 at the Broadway Theatre. Each night's show was to correspond with a different season's EP, and also including a unique set of Weezer classics, many of which have not been played in years.

Weezer is Brian Bell (backing vocals, guitar), Rivers Cuomo (vocals, guitar, piano), Scott Shriner (backing vocals, bass), and Pat Wilson (drums).



