Warren Carlyle-Helmed THE SECRET GARDEN Will Open at LA's Ahmanson Theatre in 2023

The Secret Garden blossoms again - reimagined for a new generation by the original creators, TonyÂ® Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman and Grammy AwardÂ®-winning composer Lucy Simon, which will play at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre February 19 through March 26, 2023. Opening is set for February 26, 2023.

This magical production follows the young, orphaned Mary Lennox as she's sent from her home in India to live with her reclusive uncle on his haunted English country estate. Guided by an exceptionally beautiful score, audiences will be swept away with Mary's unapologetic curiosity as she is joined with the help of unlikely companions sending her on a thrilling quest to untangle the pieces of her family's past and, most importantly - discover herself.

"'The Secret Garden' is a show that is overdue for a revival. With its dreamy, iconic score and beautiful book, the show is fondly remembered by those who saw the Tony Award-winning production in 1991," said Center Theatre Group Producing Director Douglas C. Baker. "Center Theatre Group is proud to premier Warren Carlyle's innovative and heartwarming production. Southern California audiences will experience theatre magic that will unite theatre lovers of all ages in the power of storytelling."â€¯

This revival production based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett of the same name will include book and lyrics by Marsha Norman, music by Lucy Simon, direction and choreography by Warren Carlyle and music direction by Rob Berman.

Director and Choreographer Warren Carlyle shared, "We couldn't be more excited to share this new vision of The Secret Garden with you. My hope is that audiences will join young Mary Lennox in her extraordinary journey to find her new family. Accompanied by one of the most hauntingly beautiful Broadway scores I have ever heard, 'The Secret Garden' promises to be an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages."

Tony Award winnerâ€¯Marsha Normanâ€¯(Book and Lyrics) said, "I am thrilled to have Warren Carlyle directing this new production ofâ€¯'The Secret Garden.' He's the real wizard of dance and has translated all the magic in the original novel into moments of pure joy on the stage. â€¯Audiences will cheer for Mary as she recovers from her own grief, finds her new family, and helps them come back to life in a garden they've been forbidden to enter. â€¯People of all ages will feel this healing power as all the characters here find their faith in familyâ€¯and gardening areâ€¯restored. I'm so excited to see this new production ofâ€¯'The Secret Garden' at the Ahmanson Theatre, and I hope to see you there."

Author Lucy Simon (Music) added, "It was a thrill to bring 'The Secret Garden' to the Broadway stage, and we are even more excited for this new production that Los Angeles will see first. Experience the mystery, the tale of a reawakened family, and hear some of Broadway's most talented singers and musicians bring the score to life."

Nominated for seven Tony Awards and winner of Best Book of a Musical as well as two Drama Desk Awards, this enchanting musical is based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's turn-of-the-century tale about understanding and compassion. Time hailed the original production as "elegant, entrancing... The best American musical of the Broadway season," while USA Today called it "a splendid, intelligent musical... It's all you can hope for in children's theatre. But the best surprise is that this show is the most adult new musical of the season."

"The Secret Garden" had its world premiere in 1989 as a Virginia Stage Company production at the Wells Theatre in Norfolk, Virginia. It then premiered on Broadway in 1991 winning three Tony Awards including a win for Daisy Eagan, who is the youngest female recipient of a Tony Award to date for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. "The Secret Garden" went on to be produced all over the world including Australia and in the UK by The Royal Shakespeare Company breaking box office records before a West End run. The production is a favorite among many local and regional theatres.

Tickets to the Ahmanson productions are now on sale by subscription only. Additional 2022 - 2023 offerings at the Ahmanson will be announced at a later time. Subscriptions are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4444 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012.

