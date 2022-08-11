Cast of All New Queens Set For the SIX National Tour 'Boleyn' Company

Casting has been announced for an additional North American tour of the Tony Award-winning hit musical SIX (called the "Boleyn Tour"). As previously announced, the tour will launch at The Smith Center in Las Vegas on September 20.

The cast features Gerianne Perez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow.



From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!

This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! Featuring an all-woman cast and all-woman band, SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The New York Times says SIX "TOTALLY RULES!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"



The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month.



SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-Winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is currently on-stage at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W. 47th St) on Broadway in New York City, the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End and on a UK tour. The "Aragon" North American Tour company is currently performing at The National Theatre in Washington, DC.

Meet the Queens

GERIANNE PEREZ (Catherine of Aragon) is thrilled to be inaugurated into the SIX Queendom! Favorite credits: In Transit (Broadway), Waitress (Tour/Broadway), Vocalosity (Tour). Television: "Law and Order." Proud graduate of NYU. Unending thanks to BRS/Gage, the SIX team and my family, without whom this would not be possible. And for my fellow Queens out there, please remember to be unapologetically you. Everyone else is taken. ¡Sigue! @gerianne.perez

ZAN BERUBE (Anne Boleyn) is thrilled to be making "herstory" in her North American Tour debut! BFA University of Michigan. A huge thank you to Alex and everyone at KMR, Tara Rubin Casting and the entire SIX team. Endless love and gratitude to my family, friends, AD & UK and my incredible Mom and Dad for their never-ending support. www.zanberube.com @zanberube

AMINA FAYE (Jane Seymour) is thrilled to be making her National Tour Debut and joining the fierce Queendom! Off-Broadway: Suffs (Robin) at The Public. Regional/Album: Love in Hate Nation (Susanna Son) at Two River. A 2020 Penn State graduate (WE ARE!). Gratitude to her supportive parents, Adja, Outuma, Oumy, Dan, Nick and Casey and all those who've supported her along the way!

TERICA MARIE (Anna of Cleves). Terica's National Tour Debut! Regional: Light It Up (Holy Day), Hairspray (Lorraine) TV: "The Chi" (Receptionist), "Chicago PD" (Driver). Check out her original music available on all streaming platforms. Endless thanks to Ball State University, CLA Management, Stewart Talent Agency, family and best friends. I am forever grateful for all the love and support. To God be the Glory! @tericamarie

ALINE MAYAGOITIA (Katherine Howard). Born in Mexico City, University of Michigan alumni, always loved pink. Theatre: Sally Bowles in Cabaret (Goodspeed), Eva Perón in Evita, A Crossing (Barrington Stage), In The Heights (The Ordway, PCLO), Forbidden Broadway-The Next Generation. TV: "Love Life" on HBOMax, ViacomCBS Showcase. Grateful to my teachers, Take3Talent, Animal Federation and team SIX. Todo es para mi familia. @alinemayagoitia

SYDNEY PARRA (Catherine Parr) is honored to be joining the Queendom. Nat'l Tour: Hadestown. Off-Broadway: We Are the Tigers, the Cleopatra Experience. BFA Ithaca College. Love to her family, friends, Avalon, Tara Rubin Casting and the entire SIX team. For all the phenomenal women in my life who are a constant source of inspiration. Bans off our bodies. @SydneyParra

ARYN BOHANNON (Alternate) is a recent graduate from The Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music. She is absolutely thrilled to be making her National Tour debut! She would like to thank the entire Queendom for being such a constant source of joy, and her loved ones for being the best support system she could ask for. @arynboh

JANA LARELL GLOVER (Alternate), a recent PPU grad, is absolutely thrilled to be making her National Tour debut! Regional: Memphis (LPPAC). A special thank you to Avalon Artist Group, LINK and the entire SIX team. And a major thank you to her family & friends for their endless support! She feels incredibly blessed to be a part of the Queendom! All glory to God!! @janalarell

TAYLOR PEARLSTEIN (Alternate). Losing my head over joining the Queendom! National Tour: Kathryn Merteuil, Cruel Intentions. Regional: Hodel, Fiddler (Arizona Theatre Co.), Dance Core/Cover, Flashdance. BFA U Arizona. Taylor is a singer-songwriter, music available everywhere. Endless thanks to Sam, A3, Peter Van Dam and Tara Rubin casting, and the amazing SIX team! Couldn't do this without my fam and beautiful NYC community. @taypearlstein

CECILIA SNOW (Alternate/ Dance Captain) is thrilled to be joining the Queendom! Credits include the ensemble of Sweeney Todd (MUNY), A Christmas Story (Miss Shields), SFANW (Woman 1), The Bodyguard (Nicki), and Ragtime (Sarah). She's performed alongside names such as LaToya London, Carmen Cusack and Tony Winner Alice Ripley. Many thanks to the cast, creative team, Pantera/Murphy, her husband, Zack and baby kitty, Lucille. Jer 29:11. www.ceciliasnow.com