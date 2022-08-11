Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Into the Woods
Click Here for More on Into the Woods

VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Performs 'On the Steps of the Palace' in INTO THE WOODS

The production has been extended for an additional eight weeks with tickets now on sale through October 16th. 

Aug. 11, 2022  

An all new clip has been released from Into The Woods featuring Phillipa Soo as Cinderella performing 'On The Steps of the Palace'. Check out the video below!

As previously announced, the entire original cast of the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's revival of Into the Woods at the St. James Theatre will be extending for an additional two weeks through Sunday, September 4th. The production has been extended for an additional eight weeks with tickets now on sale through October 16th.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The production stars Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Tony Award® winner Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. With Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina as understudies.




