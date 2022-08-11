Julie Andrews Will Direct Debra Monk, Howard McGillan, and More in Reading of THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL at Bay Street Theatre

Julie Andrews will direct an upcoming staged reading of The Great American Mousical, at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The reading will star Debra Monk as Adelaide; Howard McGillin as Henry/Father; Jonathan Freeman as Harold; Hope Hamilton as Pippin; Victoria Huston-Elem as Toby; Derrick Davis as Sky/Scud; Kyrie Courter as Wendy; Ray Lee as Curly/Ping; Clyde Voce as Hysterium; Ryan M. Hunt as Emile/Uncle Bernie/Fausto, and Cecilia Ticktin joining in the ensemble. Stage Directions will be read by Stephen Hamilton.

The Great American Mousical features music by Zina Goldrich, lyrics by Marcy Heisler, and book by Hunter Bell.

This once-in-a-lifetime benefit performance will take place in Sag Harbor on Monday, August 22, at 7 p.m. All proceeds from the event will benefit Bay Street Theater's development of new works and training of future artists-to-be.



This musical staging of The Great American Mousical is based on the children's book written by the incomparable Julie Andrews and her daughter, bestselling author and Bay Street Theater co-founder Emma Walton Hamilton, and will feature a post-show talkback with the mother-daughter duo.



The creative team includes Julie Andrews, Director; Emma Walton Hamilton, Associate Producer; Zina Goldrich, Music; Marcy Heisler, Lyrics; Hunter Bell, Book; Christopher Gatelli, Choreography; Joe Thalken, Music Director; Coy Middlebrook, Producer; Noam Lautman, Stage Manager; and Stefanie Anarumo, Admin/Production Assistant.



As part of the evening's program, an online silent auction will be held for items relating to the show and some to be personally signed by Julie Andrews. The auction site will launch shortly and bidding will be open soon. Go to baystreet.org for up-to-date information.



Tickets are on sale now starting at $250 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.