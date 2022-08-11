New Production of LEGALLY BLONDE Will Embark on North American Tour in October

An all new production of Legally Blonde - The Musical will embark on a U.S. and Canada tour beginning in Fayetteville, Arkansas on October 14.

Based on the iconic movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles negative stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams and proves, contrary to dated bias, that you can be both legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room.

Things are groovy for Elle Woods but suddenly her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more "serious" about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her brain and ingenuity to also get admitted to Harvard. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and her strengths, as she sets out to change the narrative. This contemporary, topical story touches on many current hot button issues while delighting audiences with memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!

The 2022 National Tour of Legally Blonde is produced by Daniel Sher at Big League Productions, Inc. The musical is directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, with choreography by Bob Richard. Set design is by Randel Wright, with lighting by Charlie Morrison and stunning new elaborate video design by Jon Infante. Casting is by Alison Franck.

Legally Blonde 2022 - 2023 National Tour Dates

Fayetteville, AR | October 14 - 19, 2022

Wichita, KS | January 28 & 29, 2023

Auburn, AL | October 18 & 19, 2022

Olympia, WA | February 2, 2023

Cleveland, MS | October 20, 2022

Eugene, OR | February 3 - 5, 2023

Oxford, AL | October 21, 2022

Bozeman, MT | February 7, 2023

Akron, OH | October 23, 2022

Great Falls, MT | February 8, 2023

Muncie, IN | October 24, 2022

Lethbridge, AB, Canada | February 9, 2023

Champaign, IL | October 25, 2022

Regina, SK, Canada | February 10 & 11, 2023

West Lafayette, IN | October 26, 2022

Billings, MT | February 15, 2023

Portsmouth, OH | October 27, 2022

Idaho Falls, ID | February 16, 2023

Bowling Green, KY | October 28, 2022

Park City, UT | February 17 & 18, 2023

Van Wert, OH | October 29, 2022

Casper, WY | February 19, 2023

Springfield, IL | October 30, 2022

Grand Rapids, MN | February 21, 2023

Stillwater, OK | November 10 & 11, 2022

Lincoln, NE | February 23 - 25, 2023

Overland Park, KS | November 12, 2022

Amarillo, TX | February 27 & 28, 2023

Hays, KS | November 13, 2022

College Station, TX | March 1 & 2, 2023

Sioux Falls, SD | November 15 - 17, 2022

Lubbock, TX | March 3 - 5, 2023

Fairfield, IA | November 18, 2022

San Antonio, TX | March 6, 2023

Waukegan, IL | November 19, 2022

Pueblo, CO | March 8, 2023

Davenport, IA | November 20, 2022

Fort Collins, CO | March 9 - 11, 2023

Dayton, OH | November 22 - 27, 2022

Avon, CO | March 12, 2023

Orono, ME | November 29, 2022

Peoria, IL | March 14 & 15, 2023

Burlington, VT | November 30, 2022

South Bend, IN | March 17 - 19, 2023

Concord, NH | December 1, 2022

Wilmington, NC | March 21 & 22, 2023

Reading, PA | December 9, 2022

Pembroke, NC | March 23, 2023

Brookville, NY | December 10, 2022

Charlotte, NC | March 24 - 26, 2023

West Point, NY | December 11, 2022

Athens, GA | March 27, 2023

Sarasota, FL | January 4 & 5, 2023

Columbia, SC | March 28 & 29, 2023

Daytona Beach, FL | January 6, 2023

Midland, MI | March 31 & April 1, 2023

Lakeland, FL | January 8, 2023

Houston, TX | April 4 - 16, 2023

Valdosta, GA | January 10, 2023

Little Rock, AR | April 21 - 23, 2023

Niceville, FL | January 11, 2023

Newport News, VA | April 27, 2023

Macon, GA | January 12 & 13, 2023

New Brunswick, NJ | April 28 - 30, 2023

The Villages, FL | January 14 & 15, 2023

Keene, NH | May 2, 2023

Jackson, MS | January 17, 2023

Lowell, MA | May 3, 2023

Lafayette, LA | January 18, 2023

Utica, NY | May 4, 2023

Dallas, TX | January 19 - 21, 2023

London, AB, Canada| May 7, 2023

Milwaukee, WI | January 24 - 26, 2023

West Palm Beach, FL | May 16 - 21, 2023

For more information, visit www.BlondeOnTour.com.

