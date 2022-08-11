New Production of LEGALLY BLONDE Will Embark on North American Tour in October
The tour will kick off in Fayetteville, Arkansas on October 14.
An all new production of Legally Blonde - The Musical will embark on a U.S. and Canada tour beginning in Fayetteville, Arkansas on October 14.
Based on the iconic movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles negative stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams and proves, contrary to dated bias, that you can be both legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room.
Things are groovy for Elle Woods but suddenly her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more "serious" about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her brain and ingenuity to also get admitted to Harvard. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and her strengths, as she sets out to change the narrative. This contemporary, topical story touches on many current hot button issues while delighting audiences with memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!
The 2022 National Tour of Legally Blonde is produced by Daniel Sher at Big League Productions, Inc. The musical is directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, with choreography by Bob Richard. Set design is by Randel Wright, with lighting by Charlie Morrison and stunning new elaborate video design by Jon Infante. Casting is by Alison Franck.
Legally Blonde 2022 - 2023 National Tour Dates
Fayetteville, AR | October 14 - 19, 2022
Wichita, KS | January 28 & 29, 2023
Auburn, AL | October 18 & 19, 2022
Olympia, WA | February 2, 2023
Cleveland, MS | October 20, 2022
Eugene, OR | February 3 - 5, 2023
Oxford, AL | October 21, 2022
Bozeman, MT | February 7, 2023
Akron, OH | October 23, 2022
Great Falls, MT | February 8, 2023
Muncie, IN | October 24, 2022
Lethbridge, AB, Canada | February 9, 2023
Champaign, IL | October 25, 2022
Regina, SK, Canada | February 10 & 11, 2023
West Lafayette, IN | October 26, 2022
Billings, MT | February 15, 2023
Portsmouth, OH | October 27, 2022
Idaho Falls, ID | February 16, 2023
Bowling Green, KY | October 28, 2022
Park City, UT | February 17 & 18, 2023
Van Wert, OH | October 29, 2022
Casper, WY | February 19, 2023
Springfield, IL | October 30, 2022
Grand Rapids, MN | February 21, 2023
Stillwater, OK | November 10 & 11, 2022
Lincoln, NE | February 23 - 25, 2023
Overland Park, KS | November 12, 2022
Amarillo, TX | February 27 & 28, 2023
Hays, KS | November 13, 2022
College Station, TX | March 1 & 2, 2023
Sioux Falls, SD | November 15 - 17, 2022
Lubbock, TX | March 3 - 5, 2023
Fairfield, IA | November 18, 2022
San Antonio, TX | March 6, 2023
Waukegan, IL | November 19, 2022
Pueblo, CO | March 8, 2023
Davenport, IA | November 20, 2022
Fort Collins, CO | March 9 - 11, 2023
Dayton, OH | November 22 - 27, 2022
Avon, CO | March 12, 2023
Orono, ME | November 29, 2022
Peoria, IL | March 14 & 15, 2023
Burlington, VT | November 30, 2022
South Bend, IN | March 17 - 19, 2023
Concord, NH | December 1, 2022
Wilmington, NC | March 21 & 22, 2023
Reading, PA | December 9, 2022
Pembroke, NC | March 23, 2023
Brookville, NY | December 10, 2022
Charlotte, NC | March 24 - 26, 2023
West Point, NY | December 11, 2022
Athens, GA | March 27, 2023
Sarasota, FL | January 4 & 5, 2023
Columbia, SC | March 28 & 29, 2023
Daytona Beach, FL | January 6, 2023
Midland, MI | March 31 & April 1, 2023
Lakeland, FL | January 8, 2023
Houston, TX | April 4 - 16, 2023
Valdosta, GA | January 10, 2023
Little Rock, AR | April 21 - 23, 2023
Niceville, FL | January 11, 2023
Newport News, VA | April 27, 2023
Macon, GA | January 12 & 13, 2023
New Brunswick, NJ | April 28 - 30, 2023
The Villages, FL | January 14 & 15, 2023
Keene, NH | May 2, 2023
Jackson, MS | January 17, 2023
Lowell, MA | May 3, 2023
Lafayette, LA | January 18, 2023
Utica, NY | May 4, 2023
Dallas, TX | January 19 - 21, 2023
London, AB, Canada| May 7, 2023
Milwaukee, WI | January 24 - 26, 2023
West Palm Beach, FL | May 16 - 21, 2023
For more information, visit www.BlondeOnTour.com.