Wake Up With BWW 7/9: Patti LuPone in COMPANY, Tickets On Sale For FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, and More!

Tickets go on sale today for Freestyle Love Supreme, the highly-acclaimed improv sensation created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale, which comes to Broadway this fall!

Is Company headed to Broadway with Patti LuPone? A casting notice posted for an Equity Principal Audition being held over three days in NYC this month notes the production is coming to Broadway and that the part of Joanne has an offer issued!

Yesterday gave us the first official look at Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland in the official trailer for Judy! Watch it below!

1) VIDEO: Renee Zellweger is Judy Garland in the Official Trailer for JUDY

by Stage Tube

Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment have released the official trailer for JUDY starring Renee Zellweger. . (more...)

2) Photo Flash: Disney Releases THE LION KING Cast Photo

Disney has released a photo of the cast "The Lion King" together for the first time. Pictured are Billy Eichner (Timon), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala), JD McCrary (Young Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), Donald Glover (Simba), Beyonce Knowles-Carter (Nala), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), John Oliver (Zazu), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari) and Eric Andre (Azizi).. (more...)

3) BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets to THE PROM on Broadway!

by BWW Contests

It's time to dance because BroadwayWorld is giving you a chance to win tickets to the Tony-nominated musical The Prom! The winner will receive two tickets to a performance of their choosing*. The contest will run now through July 14th, at 11:59 PM EST. Life's no dress rehearsal, so be sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Kris Kristofferson Join Barbra Streisand Onstage at Hyde Park!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, music icon Barbra Streisand returned to London last night when she headlined the British Summer Time series in Hyde Park. Streisand was reunited onstage with her A Star Is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson to perform the anthem from the 1976 version of the film- 'Lost Inside of You'. Check out the full performance below!. (more...)

5) Broadway on TV: Bernadette Peters, the Cast of HADESTOWN & More for Week of July 8, 2019

by TV News Desk

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of July 8, 2019!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Tickets are on sale today for Freestyle Love Supreme!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 9 for Freestyle Love Supreme, the highly-acclaimed improv sensation created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale in 2004 before In The Heights and Hamilton. For the first time on Broadway, this strictly limited engagement, produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman, will begin performances on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th Street, and end its limited 16 week run on Sunday, January 5, 2020. A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme will open on Wednesday, October 2.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 9 at 10:00 am EST at www.Telecharge.com. A lottery for a limited number of $35 tickets will be offered during the run to help fans get tickets to this highly-anticipated show.

Jelani Remy Takes Over the Role of Eddie Kendricks in AIN'T TOO PROUD today!

Jelani Remy will take over the role of Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud beginning tomorrow, July 9. Jeremy Pope played his final performance on July 7.

Remy made his Broadway debut as Simba in The Lion King, before joining Ain't Too Proud as a swing. He has also appeared in the off-Broadway production of Smokey Joe's Cafe, and High School Musical on tour.

BWW Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Casey Nicholaw

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018.

Casey Nicholaw is Currently presented on Broadway as director/choreographer of The Prom, Mean Girls (2018 Tony® nominations for Best Direction and Choreography), Disney's Aladdin (2014 Tony®, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for Best Choreography), and co-director and choreographer of The Book of Mormon (2011 Tony®, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Awards for co-director and nominations in the same categories for Choreography); Olivier award winner for Best Choreography.

Set Your DVR...

Ingrid Michaelson will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN today!

The cast of HADESTOWN will perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA today!

What we're geeking out over: Could COMPANY Be Coming To Broadway With Patti LuPone Next Season?

Could COMPANY be making the way to Broadway next season with Patti LuPone recreating her award winner performance of Joanne?

A casting notice posted for an Equity Principal Audition being held over three days in NYC this month notes the production is coming to Broadway and that the part of Joanne has an offer issued.

No details on dates or theatres yet.

What we're watching: Watch Kate Shindle, Tony Yazbeck, Betsy Wolfe & More Rehearse for INTO THE WOODS at Town Hall!

The star-studded Broadway concert event of the summer, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods, came to the historic The Town Hall last night, July 8 at 7:30pm.

The concert starred Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) as The Witch, Tony Yazbeck (On the Town) as The Baker, Kate Shindle (Fun Home) as The Baker's Wife, Betsy Wolfe(Waitress) as Cinderella, Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress) as Little Red, Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon) as Jack, Pamela Myers (Into the Woods) as Jack's Mother, Lee Wilkof (Waitress) as Mysterious Man, Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera) as Rapunzel, Zach Adkins (Anastasia) as Rapunzel's Prince, John Riddle (Frozen) as Cinderella's Prince,Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia!) as Florinda, Tee Boyich (Mean Girls) as Lucinda, Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys) as The Wolf, Timothy Warmen (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Cinderella's Father, Melvin Tunstall III (Beautiful) as The Steward, Susan Blackwell ([title of show]) as the voice of The Giant, Maureen McGovern (Little Women) as Cinderella's Stepmother, Kristy Cates (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Cinderella's Mother, and ubiquitous theater personality and host of SiriusXM's "On Broadway" Julie James as The Narrator.

