BWW TV: Watch Kate Shindle, Tony Yazbeck, Betsy Wolfe & More Rehearse for INTO THE WOODS at Town Hall!

The star-studded Broadway concert event of the summer, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods, is coming to the historic The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd St., between Broadway and 6th Ave.) tonight, July 8 at 7:30pm. Tickets, starting at $50, are available online at www.TheTownHall.org

Cleveland Musical Theatre has assembled a who's-who of Broadway actors-all of whom were born, raised, or studied their craft in Ohio-for a benefit concert performance of the contemporary classic Into the Woods, for one night only, at The Town Hall.

The concert will star Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) as The Witch, Tony Yazbeck (On the Town) as The Baker, Kate Shindle (Fun Home) as The Baker's Wife, Betsy Wolfe (Waitress) as Cinderella, Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress) as Little Red, Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon) as Jack, Pamela Myers (Into the Woods) as Jack's Mother, Lee Wilkof (Waitress) as Mysterious Man, Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera) as Rapunzel, Zach Adkins (Anastasia) as Rapunzel's Prince, John Riddle (Frozen) as Cinderella's Prince,Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia!) as Florinda, Tee Boyich (Mean Girls) as Lucinda, Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys) as The Wolf, Timothy Warmen (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Cinderella's Father, Melvin Tunstall III (Beautiful) as The Steward, Susan Blackwell ([title of show]) as the voice of The Giant, Maureen McGovern (Little Women) as Cinderella's Stepmother, Kristy Cates (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Cinderella's Mother, and ubiquitous theater personality and host of SiriusXM's "On Broadway" Julie James as The Narrator.

Check out highlights of the cast on rehearsals below!





