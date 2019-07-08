Jelani Remy Joins AIN'T TOO PROUD on July 9

BroadwayWorld has learned that Jelani Remy will take over the role of Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud beginning tomorrow, July 9. Jeremy Pope played his final performance on July 7.

Remy made his Broadway debut as Simba in The Lion King. He has also appeared in the off-Broadway production of Smokey Joe's Cafe, and High School Musical on tour.

Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and so many more.





