AIN'T TOO PROUD
Click Here for More Articles on AIN'T TOO PROUD

Jelani Remy Joins AIN'T TOO PROUD on July 9

Jul. 8, 2019  

Jelani Remy Joins AIN'T TOO PROUD on July 9

BroadwayWorld has learned that Jelani Remy will take over the role of Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud beginning tomorrow, July 9. Jeremy Pope played his final performance on July 7.

Remy made his Broadway debut as Simba in The Lion King. He has also appeared in the off-Broadway production of Smokey Joe's Cafe, and High School Musical on tour.

Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and so many more.

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author Stephanie Wild

  • VIDEO: Check Out a Preview of CINDERELLA at the Muny, Starring Mikaela Bennett, Jason Gotay, and More!
  • VIDEO: Get a First Look at Disney's Live-Action MULAN
  • STAGE TUBE: John Stamos Hosts PBS' 39th Annual A CAPITOL FOURTH, Featuring Laura Osnes, Keala Settle & More!
  • VIDEO: Renee Zellweger is Judy Garland in the Official Trailer for JUDY

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup