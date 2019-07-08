Rialto Chatter: Could COMPANY Be Coming To Broadway With Patti LuPone Next Season?

Could COMPANY be making the way to Broadway next season with Patti LuPone recreating her award winner performance of Joanne?

A casting notice posted for an Equity Principal Audition being held over three days in NYC this month notes the production is coming to Broadway and that the part of Joanne has an offer issued.

No details on dates or theatres yet.

The cast of Company in London featured Rosalie Craig as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as Joanne, Mel Giedroyc as Sarah, Jonathan Bailey as Jamie, George Blagden as PJ, Ashley Campbell as Peter, Richard Fleeshman as Andy, Alex Gaumond as Paul, Richard Henders as David, Ben Lewis as Larry, Daisy Maywood as Susan, Jennifer Saayeng as Jenny, Matthew Seadon-Young as Theo and Gavin Spokes as Harry. Joining them are: Michael Colbourne, Francesca Ellis, Ewan Gillies, Grant Neal and Jaimie Pruden.

At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, The Ladies who Lunch, Being Alive, Side by Side and You Could Drive a Person Crazy.

The production is directed by Marianne Elliott on the creative team. The rest of the creative team includes choreographer Liam Steel, designer, musical supervisor and conductor Joel Fram, designer, Bunny Christie, lighting designer Neil Austin, sound designer Ian Dickinson (for Autograph Sound), illusions designer Chris Fisher, orchestrator David Cullen, dance arranger Sam Davis and casting directors Alastair Coomer CDG and Charlotte Sutton CDG.





Related Articles