Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Casey Nicholaw

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018.

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

Casey Nicholaw is Currently presented on Broadway as director/choreographer of The Prom, Mean Girls (2018 Tony® nominations for Best Direction and Choreography), Disney's Aladdin (2014 Tony®, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for Best Choreography), and co-director and choreographer of The Book of Mormon (2011 Tony®, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Awards for co-director and nominations in the same categories for Choreography); Olivier award winner for Best Choreography.



Represented on the West End as director and choreographer of Dreamgirls, The Book of Mormon and Aladdin. Other Broadway credits as director/choreographer: Tuck Everlasting, Something Rotten (2015 Tony®nominations for Best Direction and Choreography) Elf: The Musical; The Drowsy Chaperone (2006 Tony®, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle nominations); Monty Python's Spamalot directed by Mike Nichols (2005 Tony®, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle nominations Best Choreography).



Additional New York credits: for City Center Encores! - the highly acclaimed productions of Most Happy Fella, Anyone Can Whistle and Follies (direction/choreography).

