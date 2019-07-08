Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Bernadette Peters, the Cast of HADESTOWN & More for Week of July 8, 2019

Jul. 8, 2019  
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of July 8, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Bernadette Peters, the cast of HADESTOWN, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, July 8

Bernadette Peters - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Tuesday, July 9

Ingrid Michaelson - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

A Performance from the cast of HADESTOWN - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

