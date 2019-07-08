Tickets on Sale Tomorrow 7/9 for FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 9 for Freestyle Love Supreme, the highly-acclaimed improv sensation created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale in 2004 before In The Heights and Hamilton. For the first time on Broadway, this strictly limited engagement, produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman, will begin performances on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th Street, and end its limited 16 week run on Sunday, January 5, 2020. A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme will open on Wednesday, October 2.

"We've had many of our happiest and most fulfilling creative moments working on FLS and are excited to see its next chapter unfold at the Booth Theatre," said two of the Co-Creators and Producers Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 9 at 10:00 am EST at www.Telecharge.com. A lottery for a limited number of $35 tickets will be offered during the run to help fans get tickets to this highly-anticipated show.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME will be one of the first phone-free experiences on Broadway. Upon arrival at the theater, guests will secure all phones, smart watches, etc. in a lockable Yondr pouch that will remain in their possession throughout the performance and will be unlocked at the end of the show. This is intended to create a truly memorable and personal experience.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's core company is Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur The Geniuses," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK."

Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the run which will include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Bill Sherman, and James Monroe Iglehart, along with Wayne Brady, Ashley Pe?rez Flanagan, and many more.

In name and beyond, Freestyle Love Supreme pays homage to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme", with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop. Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova, in association with Jill Furman and Back House Productions. The show has played in all five boroughs and many states, as well as the U.S. Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Melbourne Comedy Festival, and the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival.

The 85-minute show is directed by Thomas Kail and produced by Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. It features set design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Andy Jones and James Hickey are Executive Producers. General Management provided by Baseline Theatrical.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME begins previews on Friday, September 13, 2019 and will conclude its strictly limited 16-week engagement on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Booth Theatre on Broadway, 222 W. 45th Street. There will be a limited number of $35 lottery tickets offered per performance. Tickets can be purchased through Telecharge by calling (212) 239-6300 or by visiting www.Telecharge.com. Sign up for updates at www.freestylelovesupreme.com.





