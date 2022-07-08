Wake Up With BWW 7/8: Broadway Dates For & JULIET, THE COLLABORATION, and ALMOST FAMOUS

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Broadway dates have been set for & Juliet, The Collaboration, and Almost Famous! All three shows are set to begin performances this fall.

Plus, Hillary Clinton stops by POTUS, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

& JULIET, Starring Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands and More, Will Open on Broadway This October

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Currently playing a long-awaited pre-Broadway engagement in Toronto, & Juliet will transfer directly to Broadway, with previews beginning October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17, 2022 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Tickets are available now!. (more...)

Solea Pfeiffer, Ephraim Sykes, Kelli O'Hara & More Join THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL Album Live in Concert

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The National Symphony Orchestra will present the world premiere of Grammy award winning singer-songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear's The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Live in Concert inspired by the Netflix series at the Kennedy Center this month! Special guests will include Solea Pfeiffer, Ephraim Sykes, Denée Benton, Kelli O'Hara, and more!. (more...)

Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope Will Lead THE COLLABORATION on Broadway This November

by Stephi Wild

The Collaboration will make its American premiere this winter on Broadway, featuring Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope. Written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, the production will be presented as part of Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming 2022-2023 season.. (more...)

ALMOST FAMOUS Announces New Broadway Dates at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

by Stephi Wild

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award® and Grammy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, will begin previews on Broadway on Monday, October 3 ahead of an official opening on Thursday, November 3 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St).. (more...)

VIDEO: Hillary Clinton Visits POTUS on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Hillary Clinton stopped by POTUS on Broadway last night, and the show's official Twitter account shared a video of her arriving and taking her seat!. (more...)

VIDEO: Eva Noblezada Leads LUCK Animated Film Trailer

by Michael Major

Apple Original Films' "Luck" features the voice talents of stars Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Colin O'Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon. The animated feature is directed by Peggy Holmes from a screenplay by Kiel Murray. Watch the trailer for the new film now!. (more...)

Tessa Thompson Comments on Her THOR Character's Love of Broadway

by Michael Major

Leading up to the premiere of Thor: Love & Thunder, Tessa Thompson has revealed in an interview that her character, Valkyrie, is a fan of musical theatre. From Valkyrie's Phantom of the Opera sweatshirt to a possible run in Chicago on Broadway, see how Thompson has interpreted her character's love of musical theatre!. (more...)

Photos: Meet the Company of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS

by Jennifer Broski

Notre Dame de Paris, the international musical and dance sensation, will soon arrive at the David H. Koch Theater, where it runs July 13-24. The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day. Check out photos!. (more...)

