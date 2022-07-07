VIDEO: Hillary Clinton Visits POTUS on Broadway

Click Here for More on POTUS

Hillary Clinton stopped by POTUS on Broadway last night, and the show's official Twitter account shared a video of her arriving and taking her seat!

In the video, which include the text "Why isn't she president?" you can see audience members giving her a standing ovation as she arrives to the theater.

"We've got the OG, glass-ceiling shattering, ICON...at the Shubert tonight. Let's get to work!" the caption reads.

Check out the video below!

We've got the OG, glass-ceiling shattering, ICON @HillaryClinton at the Shubert tonight. Let's get to work! pic.twitter.com/AdjV3HeLgH - POTUS on Broadway (@potusbway) July 7, 2022

One 4-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most will risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the Commander in Chief out of trouble.

Directed by five-time Tony Award® winner Susan Stroman, POTUS is an uproarious Broadway debut by playwright Selina Fillinger. Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White and Vanessa Williams star in this riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world.