Solea Pfeiffer, Ephraim Sykes, Kelli O'Hara & More Join THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL Album Live in Concert

Special guests also include Micaela Diamond, Jason Gotay, Denée Benton, and more.

Jul. 7, 2022  

The National Symphony Orchestra will present the world premiere of Grammy award winning singer-songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear's The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Live in Concert inspired by the Netflix series at the Kennedy Center this month! Special guests will include Solea Pfeiffer, Micaela Diamond, Jason Gotay, Darlesia Cearcy, Grammy Award® and Tony Award® nominee Ephraim Sykes, Tony Award® nominee Denée Benton, Tony Award® winner Kelli O'Hara, and more!

Barlow & Bear became a viral sensation worldwide after developing the unofficial musical song by song in real time on TikTok-culminating in a full album that went on to win the 2021 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. In doing so, they also became the youngest winners in the category's history and were the only two female nominees of 28 total nominees in the category that year. The songs from the album will be performed live for the first time with orchestra by Ms. Barlow, Ms. Bear, and some very special guests, accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra.

Directed by Sammi Cannold, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical - Live in Concert will be produced by AMP Worldwide in partnership with Discovering Broadway, executive produced by Elizabeth Armstrong, cast by Ally Kiley, and directed by Sammi Cannold.

How to Get Tickets

The performance is set for Tuesday, July 26. Learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184604®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kennedy-center.org%2Fnso%2Fhome%2F2021-2022%2Fbarlow-and-bear%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



