& JULIET, Starring Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands and More, Will Open on Broadway This October

It's official! The Olivier Award-winning original musical & Juliet will have its highly anticipated Broadway premiere this fall. Currently playing a long-awaited pre-Broadway engagement in Toronto, & Juliet will transfer directly to Broadway, with previews beginning October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17, 2022 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).

Tickets are available today at 10:00 am ET exclusively through the TodayTix app or on todaytix.com, marking the first-ever Broadway Musical pre-sale for the digital ticketing platform. Beginning Wednesday, July 13, tickets will be available at andjulietbroadway.com.

With a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

It was also announced today that newcomer Lorna Courtney, currently starring in the North American Premiere, will reprise her role as 'Juliet' on Broadway this fall, alongside Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as 'Lance,' Betsy Wolfe as 'Anne Hathaway' (no, not that one - the wife of William Shakespeare), Tony Award nominee Stark Sands as 'Shakespeare,' Justin David Sullivan as 'May,' Melanie La Barrie as 'Nurse' (who originated the role in the West End), Ben Jackson Walker as 'Romeo' and Philippe Arroyo as 'Francois,' all currently starring in the Toronto production. The current ensemble includes Brandon Antonio, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Katy Geraghty, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Michael Iván Carrier, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb.

"I'm so thrilled that Broadway audiences will get to share in the joy of & Juliet," Martin said. "I've had the incredible honor to work with some of the world's most talented artists, and this cast is no exception."

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

The full West End creative team reunites for the Broadway production of & Juliet and includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.

Tickets for & Juliet (starting at $89.00) are available through TodayTix (at 10 am on July 7) and at andjulietbroadway.com (beginning July 13). The schedule for preview performances (October 28 - November 16, 2022) is as follows: Monday - Saturday at 8:00 pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2 pm. Beginning November 18, 2022, the show will play Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Wednesdays at 2 pm & 8 pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, & Juliet is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

& Juliet had its World Premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London's West End. It began performances in November 2019 at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, where it continues to play to sold-out houses. In addition to the UK Production and the pre-Broadway Toronto production, a production of & Juliet will premiere in Australia in February 2023 at Melbourne's Regent Theatre.

CAST

Lorna Courtney (Juliet) is a multidisciplinary artist of stage and screen who has performed internationally as a vocalist. Her Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen and the 2020 revival of West Side Story. On television, she has appeared in The Equalizer on CBS. Lorna received her BFA from the University of Michigan and is a graduate of Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School. @lornaacourtney (she/her)



Paulo Szot (Lance). Honored with the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards for his Broadway debut as Emile de Becque in Lincoln Center Theater's South Pacific, and nominated for the Laurence Olivier award for the same role for his West End debut. Soloist at Metropolitan Opera, Scala di Milano, Paris Opera, Rome Opera, Barbican, Carnegie Hall, NY Phil, NY Pops. Recent appearances: My Fair Lady (São Paulo), Evita (Australia), Madama Butterfly (Met Opera), Bernstein's Mass (Ravinia), Chicago (Broadway and São Paulo). www.pauloszot.com.

Betsy Wolfe (Anne) starred as Jenna in Waitress on Broadway, replacing Sara Bareilles, the show's songwriter. Other Broadway: Falsettos (Cordelia), Bullets Over Broadway (Ellen), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Rosa Bud), 110 in the Shade, Everyday Rapture. Other credits include: The Last 5 Years (Second Stage) Merrily We Roll Along (NY City Encores), How To Succeed (Kennedy Center). Soloist for over 60 symphonies across the world (including Toronto!) Films/TV: ESTELLA SCROOGE, FIRST ONE IN, INSTINCT. BFA, Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Co-founded BroadwayEvolved a training program for students. Love to my joyous Poppy. @bwolfepack www.broadwayevolved.com www.betsywolfe.com

Stark Sands (Shakespeare). Broadway: To Kill A Mockingbird, Kinky Boots (Tony Award nomination, Grammy Award winner), American Idiot, Journey's End (Tony Award nomination, Theatre World Award winner). Off-Broadway includes: Twelfth Night (Public Theatre), The Tempest (Classic Stage Company, AEA Bayfield Award). Film includes The Post; Inside Llewyn Davis; Flags Of Our Fathers; Die Mommie, Die!; Shall We Dance; 11:14. Television includes "Minority Report," "Generation Kill," "Nip/Tuck," "Six Feet Under." BFA: USC

Justin David Sullivan



Justin David Sullivan (May) (he/she/they) is ecstatic to be playing May! To every queer, trans, non-binary, or person of color in the audience, this performance is dedicated to you. Huge thanks to Luke and the entire creative team at &J, to my agents Marc and Dustin, to everyone at C12, and to Tac, Jess, Jade, Stephen, and all of my girls for their never ending, mountain-moving love and support. @justindavidsullivan

Melanie La Barrie (Nurse). Original West End productions & Original Cast Recordings: & Juliet (Whatsonstage Awards nomination), Matilda (Broadwayworld.com nomination), Mary Poppins, Daddy Cool. West End: Wicked, Les Miserables, Dick Whittington, Breakfast at Tiffany's, The Lorax, Ragtime. Other Theatre include: Fiddler on the Roof, Romeo and Juliet, White Christmas, Guys and Dolls, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Sunshine Boys, Once on This Island. Film: London Road. Television: Casualty and Eastenders (BBC) Melanie is thrilled to be making her North American debut with & Juliet. Big love to Martin. @melabarrie

Ben Jackson Walker (Romeo) is a graduate of the musical theater program at the University of Michigan. Television: "Orange is the New Black", "Evil", and he makes his film debut in the upcoming Paramount+ feature, Honor Society. Theater: Connecticut Repertory Theater, Pittsburgh CLO, and workshops directed by Liesl Tommy and Michael Greif. Forever grateful for his family, friends, Ev, Geoff, and team at Paradigm!



Philippe Arroyo (Francois) is a proud alumni of Carnegie Mellon University. Theatre credits: The Aladdin First National Tour (Omar), The York Theatre's Penelope (Telemachus), Joe Iconis' Punk Rock Girl (Dudley), Into the Woods First National Tour (Jack), Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour), TUTS' In the Heights (Sonny). TV credits: Evil on CBS, and Helpsters on Apple Plus! Many thanks to C12 casting, and everyone at CGF! IG: @philippearroyo

CREATIVE TEAM



Max Martin (Music & Lyrics). Along with various collaborators Max has created some of the biggest hits that span over two and half decades. His musical awards include The Polar Music Prize, 5 Grammy Awards, including Producer of the Year and the ASCAP Songwriter of the Year which he was awarded 11 times. A prolific songwriter he is only second to Paul McCartney and John Lennon with number one U.S. singles. Most recently he was inducted in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. & Juliet is his first musical production. Max is not just a musical collaborator with his extensive catalog, but serves as producer overseeing all aspects of the development.

David West Read



David West Read (Book) is an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning writer and producer. He is the creator and showrunner of the upcoming Apple TV+ series "The Big Door Prize," and previously served as a writer and executive producer of the critically-acclaimed TV series "Schitt's Creek." His plays have been produced on and off-Broadway, and he is a graduate of UofT, NYU, and the Juilliard School, and a proud native of Toronto.

Luke Sheppard (Director). Select credits include: & Juliet, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾ the Musical, In The Heights (West End); Rent, Spring Awakening (Hope Mill Theatre); The Da Vinci Code, Night Must Fall (UK Tours); What's New Pussycat? (Birmingham Rep); Peter and the Starcatcher (Northampton); Oliver! (Watermill); Billionaire Boy (Nuffield); Working, Casa Valentina (Southwark Playhouse). & Juliet won six Whatsonstage Awards and three Olivier Awards, In The Heights won 3 Olivier Awards and Rent won the 2022 Whatsonstage Award for Best Regional Production. www.lukesheppard.co.uk



Jennifer Weber (Choreographer). West End: & Juliet (Olivier Award Nominee, WhatsOnStage Award Nominee). Weber is the co-creator, director, and choreographer of the holiday touring show, The Hip Hop Nutcracker (Emmy Award winner for PBS Broadcast). Off-Broadway: KPOP (Upcoming Broadway Transfer/Lortel Nomination), Teenage Dick (The Public) Cruel Intentions (LPR/US Tour), Stockholm (US premiere). Film: Disney Zombies 2 (World Choreography Award Nominee), While You Were Gone. @jenniferwebernyc



Bill Sherman (Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger) is a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning music director, producer, and composer best known for his work on In The Heights, "Sesame Street", Hamilton, and "Donkey Hodie." Most recently, he served as executive music producer for the film adaptation of "In The Heights" and "tick, tick....Boom!" Love to Maya, Luna and Autumn



Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design). Theatre includes: Macbeth (Almeida), Romeo and Juliet (Lyttelton Films for the NT); & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre); Pinter at the Pinter (Harold Pinter Theatre); Evita (Regent's Park); Timon of Athens (RSC/ TFANA Brooklyn); Guys and Dolls (Royal Exchange, Manchester); Knives in Hens, Inadmissible Evidence, Piaf (Donmar); Apologia, Richard III, The Maids, The Homecoming (Trafalgar Studios); The Guards at the Taj (Bush Theatre); My Brilliant Friend (Rose Kingston); Pitchfork Disney, Killer (Shoreditch Town Hall); Twelfth Night, Les Blancs, Antigone (National Theatre); I See You, The Pride (Royal Court); Assassins, Merrily We Roll Along (Menier); Bull (Young Vic); Reasons to be Happy (Hampstead); Urinetown (St James, West End); The Crucible, The who's a (Old Vic); Reasons to be Pretty (Almeida); The Caretaker (Sheffield Crucible/Tricycle); The Commitments, From Here to Eternity, The Lover and The Collection (West End).

Paloma Young (Costume Design) is a New York based costume designer. Broadway: Peter and the Starcatcher (Tony® Award); Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (Tony® Nomination); Bandstand (Drama Desk Nomination); Lobby Hero, Time and the Conways. West End: & Juliet (Olivier nomination). Off-Broadway: Natasha, Pierre.... (Lortel Award; Drama Desk Nomination); Alice by Heart (Lortel Award); Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow, The Pain of My Belligerence, Preludes, Fly by Night. MFA: UC San Diego. IG: secondpigeon



Howard Hudson (Lighting Design). Select credits include: & Juliet, Strictly Ballroom, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾ The Musical, In The Heights, Romeo & Juliet (West End); 9 to 5 The Musical (West End and Australia); What's New Pussycat? (Birmingham Rep); A Chorus Line (Curve, Leicester); Rent (Hope Mill Theatre); Titanic, Gaslight (Toronto); Rigoletto, Street Scene (Opera North); Written On Skin (Opera Philadelphia). Olivier Award nominee & winner of the Whatsonstage Award for Best Lighting Design for & Juliet in 2020. www.howardhudson.co.uk



Gareth Owen (Sound Design). Tony Award nominations: MJ: The Musical (2022 winner), A Little Night Music and End of the Rainbow. Olivier Award nominations: Back to the Future , Come From Away (Winner), Bat Out Of Hell, Memphis (Winner), Merrily We Roll Along (Winner), Top Hat and End of the Rainbow. Currently: Come From Away and MJ: The Musical on Broadway; ALW's Cinderella, Back to the Future, Come From Away, Mamma Mia: The Party, & Juliet, and Come From Away in London's Westend.

Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design). Andrzej Goulding Video Designs include: Life of Pi, The Drifters Girl, & Juliet (West End); Henry V (Donmar Warehouse/ NT Live); Room (Princess Of Wales); The Da Vinci Code (UK Tour); Message in a Bottle (West End/ UK Tour); The Unreturning - also set design (UK Tour); Pressure (West End/ UK Tour/ Toronto); The Girl On The Train (West End/ UK Tour); People, Places and Things (West End/St Annes Warehouse).



J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Designer). Broadway: How I Learned to Drive, American Buffalo, Jagged Little Pill, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune, Gettin' the Band Back Together, Bandstand, Indecent, Sunset Boulevard, The Visit, The Real Thing, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Motown, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, All about Me. Recent Off Broadway: Between the Lines, Prayer for the French Repulbic, The Tap Dance Kid.



Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director, Additional Arrangements and Orchestrations) is a music producer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist based in Brooklyn, New York. Album credits include: producing Home and Building Blocks for Tim Kubart, which garnered a Grammy win and nomination, respectively, and performing on Sixteen Sunsets for Jane Ira Bloom, which received a Grammy nomination. Film credits include: tick, tick...BOOM!, In the Heights, and Shortwave. TV credits include: writing songs for Sesame Street and the Sprout Network, along with commercial work for Google.

Tim Headington



Tim Headington (Producer) been involved in all facets of the entertainment business, financing and producing such films as David Lowery's The Green Knight and the Daniels' Everything Everywhere All At Once. Tim was one of the originating producers for the & Juliet which premiered on the West End and is expanding to Toronto, Australia and Broadway. He co-founded the Headington Institute which provides care and resiliency training for caregivers worldwide. He is also actively involved in the Dallas, Texas annual TWOXTWO for AIDS and Art event.

Martin Dodd



Martin Dodd (Producer) is a Music business veteran.

Jenny Peterson

Jenny Peterson (Producer) is a record and music publishing executive.

Theresa Steele Page

Theresa Steele Page (Producer). The principal at Ley Line Entertainment, Theresa oversees film, theater and television projects. Recent releases include The Green Knight and Everything Everywhere All at Once. Theresa was one of the originating producers for the & Juliet which premiered on the West End and is expanding to Toronto, Australia, and Broadway. A former music industry and advertising executive, she was instrumental in overseeing the careers of many internationally recognized artists including Britney Spears, NSYNC, Justin Timberlake and Backstreet Boys. She is an avid supporter of Headington Institute and the Ferst Foundation.



Eva Price (Producer / Executive Producer) is an Olivier, Emmy, Tony award-winner and ACLU Honoree. Credits: Jagged Little Pill (2 Tony Awards), Oklahoma! (Best Musical Revival); What the Constitution Means to Me; Angels in America (Best Play Revival); Dear Evan Hansen (Best Musical); On Your Feet!; Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on Broadway!; Peter and the Starcatcher; Colin Quinn Long Story Short (directed by Jerry Seinfeld); Annie; The Merchant of Venice starring Al Pacino, Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking; The Addams Family ; as well as several solo shows and concerts starring The Temptations & The Four Tops; Kathy Griffin; Lewis Black; and Hershey Felder. Off-Broadway and Touring: Titanique; Sanctuary City; Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical; Found; The Lion; Small Mouth Sounds; The Hip Hop Nutcracker (Emmy Award); The Magic School Bus, Live!; Ella.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy