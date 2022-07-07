Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Meet the Company of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS

Notre Dame de Paris will play at the David H. Koch Theater this summer.

Jul. 7, 2022  

Notre Dame de Paris, the international musical and dance sensation, will soon arrive at the David H. Koch Theater, where it runs July 13-24. The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day.

The cast will feature Angelo Del Vecchio as Quasimodo, Hiba Tawaji as Esmeralda, Daniel Lavoie as Frollo, Gian Marco Schiaretti as Gringoire, Yvan Pedneault as Phoebus, Jay as Clopin, and Emma Lépine as Fleur de Lys. This principal cast has performed Notre Dame de Paris in several incarnations in the past.

After more than two decades playing worldwide and selling more than 15 million tickets in 23 countries, Notre Dame de Paris will make its long-awaited New York City debut this summer. The production, performed in French with English supertitles and featuring a dazzling international 30-member cast and a live orchestra, will play for seven performances only from July 13-24, 2022 at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center. The production will open on Bastille Day, Thursday, July 14, with a special Gala performance.

Victor Hugo's 1831 classic and beloved novel, Notre Dame de Paris [The Hunchback of Notre Dame], telling the timeless story of the disfigured bell ringer Quasimodo, and his devotion to the beautiful Esmerelda, has inspired generations of readers, and his been adapted for films, operas, ballets, and television shows.

In 1998, Italian singer and composer Richard Cocciante and legendary French songwriter Luc Plamondon adapted the title for their unique musical extravaganza, combining elements of musical theatre, dance, and acrobatics. The production originally debuted at the Palais des Congrès in Paris in 1998, where in its first year, it sold more than 1 million tickets and over 3 million albums, making it the most successful musical production ever, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The score of Notre Dame de Paris has also produced two hit singles: "Belle," which has received airplay in 17 countries, and "Vivre," recorded in English as "Live (for the One I Love)," and a major hit for Céline Dion.

Notre Dame de Paris is directed by Gilles Maheu and choreographed by Martino Müller.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Adam Blanshay

Nicolas Talar

Richard Cocciante, Luc Plamondon

Gian Marco Schiaretti

Gian Marco Schiaretti

Gian Marco Schiaretti

Gian Marco Schiaretti

Jay

Jay

Jay

Jay

Hiba Tawaji

Hiba Tawaji

Hiba Tawaji

Daniel Lavoie

Daniel Lavoie

Daniel Lavoie

Daniel Lavoie

Angelo Del Vecchio

Angelo Del Vecchio

Angelo Del Vecchio

Angelo Del Vecchio

Angelo Del Vecchio, Daniel Lavoie

Gian Marco Schiaretti

Angelo Del Vecchio, Daniel Lavoie, Gian Marco Schiaretti

Hiba Tawaji

Angelo Del Vecchio, Hiba Tawaji

Angelo Del Vecchio

Angelo Del Vecchio, Hiba Tawaji

Hiba Tawaji

Richard Cocciante

Richard Cocciante, Gian Marco Schiaretti

Luc Plamondon, Jay, Richard Cocciante, Gian Marco Schiaretti, Hiba Tawaji, Daniel Lavoie, Angelo Del Vecchio

Nicolas Talar, Jay, Gian Marco Schiaretti, Richard Cocciante, Luc Plamondon, Hiba Tawaji, Daniel Lavoie, Angelo Del Vecchio, Adam Blanshay

Jay, Gian Marco Schiaretti, Hiba Tawaji, Daniel Lavoie, Angelo Del Vecchio

Hiba Tawaji, Angelo Del Vecchio

Angelo Del Vecchio, Daniel Lavoie

Gian Marco Schiaretti, Daniel Lavoie

Jay, Hiba Tawaji

Luc Plamondon, Richard Cocciante

Nicolas Talar, Luc Plamondon, Richard Cocciante, Adam Blanshay



