VIDEO: Eva Noblezada Leads LUCK Animated Film Trailer

Tony-nominee Eva Noblezada leads the voice cast of Luck, the new animated feature from Apple Original Films.

The film is the story of Sam Greenfield (Noblezada), the unluckiest person in the world, who when she stumbles into the never-before-seen Land of Luck, sets out on a quest to bring some good luck home for her best friend. But with humans not allowed, her only chance is teaming up with the magical creatures who live there to do it. "Luck" is produced by Skydance Animation.

Apple Original Films' "Luck" also features the voice talents of stars Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Colin O'Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon.

The animated feature is directed by Peggy Holmes from a screenplay by Kiel Murray, with John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann producing for Skydance Animation.

Eva Noblezada is currently portraying the role of Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway. Noblezada previously starred in Hadestown at The National Theatre in London. In 2017, Noblezada starred on Broadway in the title role of Cameron Mackintosh's epic revival of Miss Saigon, receiving a Tony nomination at age 21.

