Tessa Thompson Comments on Her THOR Character's Love of Broadway

Could Thor's Valkyrie be leaving New Asgard for Chicago on Broadway? Tessa Thompson thinks so!

Leading up to the premiere of Thor: Love & Thunder, Tessa Thompson has revealed in an interview with Variety that her character, Valkyrie, is a fan of musical theatre.

In an early scene of the film, Thompson's Valkyrie sports a Phantom of the Opera sweatshirt, which was inspired by one of the writers of the film who had worn the same sweatshirt in an early meeting for the film. While having conversations about what Valkyrie's normal clothing would look like, they felt that the Phantom of the Opera sweatshirt would suit her best.

"She's come to Earth and she's really into musical theater. She loves 'Cats.' She loves 'Phantom.' When she has time, she leaves New Asgard and pops into New York City. She sees a couple shows. Some friends she has, they come in from Jersey and they see a couple shows together, and then she pops back to New Asgard."

When asked about the possiblity of Valkyrie having her own film, Thompson jokingly suggested that the character may be more interested in heading to the Ambassador Theatre for a run in Chicago on Broadway.

"She could just go straight to Broadway, which would be her dream. She could star in 'Chicago.' She leaves the kingdom for six weeks and does a stint on Broadway."

Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder" finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced - one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of KING Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who - to Thor's surprise - inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Directed by Taika Waititi ("Thor: Ragnarok," "Jojo Rabbit") and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, "Thor: Love and Thunder" opens in U.S. theaters July 8, 2022.

Watch a clip of Thompson wearing the Phantom of the Opera sweatshirt here: