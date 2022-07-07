ALMOST FAMOUS Announces New Broadway Dates at theÂ Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy AwardÂ® and Grammy AwardÂ® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, will begin previews on Broadway on Monday, October 3 ahead of an official opening on Thursday, November 3 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St).

Almost Famous has music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize AwardÂ® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier AwardÂ® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

Tickets for Almost Famous on Broadway are currently on-sale via telecharge.com or calling 800 447 7400. Ticket holders affected by the production's new schedule will receive automatic refunds and the option to repurchase. Please contact point of purchase with any concerns.

The production will star Chris Wood, Tony AwardÂ® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The design team for Almost Famous will include two-time Tony AwardÂ® and Emmy AwardÂ® winner Derek McLane (scenic design), two-time Tony AwardÂ® winner David Zinn (costume design), seven-time Tony AwardÂ® winner Natasha Katz (lighting design), Tony AwardÂ® winner Peter Hylenski (sound design), Tom Kitt (orchestrations & arrangements), Bryan Perri (music direction), AnnMarie Milazzo (vocal design), Luc Verschueren (hair, wig, and makeup designer), Lorenzo Pisoni (physical movement coordinator), Jim Carnahan (casting director), Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, Devin Keudell (executive producers), and Bespoke Theatricals (general management).

Sony Masterworks Broadway will release the Original Broadway Cast Album of Almost Famous this fall. Listen to the first track "Everybody's Coming Together" HERE and stay tuned for further song releases in the coming months. An accompanying video created by Cameron Crowe can be found HERE.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is about a young man finding his place in the world and the indelible characters he meets along the way. It's a celebration of community, family, fandom and the power of music.

When Almost Famous had its world premiere in Crowe's hometown of San Diego at The Old Globe where it set the record for the highest-grossing show in the theater's 90-year history, Charles McNulty of the Los Angeles Times called the production, "A shimmering and mesmerizing musical that is destined to conquer Broadway. Cameron Crowe's coming-of-age rock tale burns bright as Jeremy Herrin balances the thrill of performing in a rock band with the backstage rivalries and romances. Tom Kitt's score, gorgeously sung by the top-notch cast, weaves an entrancing tapestry of sound that floats on a cloud of groovy rock."