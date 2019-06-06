Wake Up With BWW 6/6: Jesse Tyler Ferguson in TAKE ME OUT, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is headed back to Broadway! The actor will co-star opposite the previously announced Jesse Williams in the Broadway production of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play, TAKE ME OUT, beginning next spring!

LIZZIE The Musical has cancelled its off-Broadway run. The show, which was set to star Eden Espinosa and Ciara Renee, will not go on this summer due to unforeseen circumstances. The engagement was originally announced to take place from July 19 through September 29.

1) Is SIX The Musical Headed For Broadway?

by Stephanie Wild

The fan-favorite musical SIX, about the six ex-wives of Henry VIII, has taken London by storm, and is now playing its U.S. debut in Chicago before heading to Cambridge, Massachusetts' A.R.T. Is Broadway next for this show?. (more...)

2) Breaking: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Will Return to Broadway Next Season in TAKE ME OUT

Second Stage Theater has just announced that JESSE TYLER FERGUSON will co-star opposite the previously announced Jesse Williams in the Broadway production of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play, TAKE ME OUT. Directed by Scott Ellis, TAKE ME OUT will begin previews April 2, 2020 and officially open on April 23, 2020 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street). Ferguson will play the role of Mason Marzac, the money manager who develops a surprising and all-encompassing love for baseball.. (more...)

3) THE LION KING Celebrates its 9000th Broadway Performance!

On the heels of reaching 100 million guests worldwide, The Lion King celebrated its 9,000th Broadway performance on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th Street). This historic milestone has been achieved by only two other shows in Broadway history.. (more...)

4) LIZZIE THE MUSICAL Starring Eden Espinosa and Ciara Renee Postpones Off-Broadway Run

Due to unforeseen circumstances,LIZZIE The Musical will not play the Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center this summer. The engagement was originally announced to take place from July 19 through September 29.. (more...)

5) Keala Settle Will Join Hugh Jackman At New York Shows This Month

It was announced today that actress and singer Keala Settle will perform as a very special guest in New York and Los Angeles on Hugh Jackman's The Man. The Music. The Show tour. Keala will perform the Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe Award winning song "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman and more at the three Madison Square Garden shows on Friday, June 28 7PM, Saturday, June 29 1PM and 7PM and the two Hollywood Bowl shows on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, both shows at 8PM.. (more...)

30 Days of Tony: Day 5- Santino Fontana Charms The Tonys With CINDERELLA

In 2013, Tootsie's Tony-nominated leading man Santino Fontana charmed us all in the Broadway adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, along with co-star Laura Osnes. See the two fall in love and make some Tonys magic!

BWW Exclusive: The BE MORE CHILL Cast Sings 3 Cut Songs At The Post-Show Hang

Last night, the cast of Be More Chill stuck around after the show to 'hang' with composer Joe Iconis and treat the crowd to not one, but three songs that were cut from the show pre-Broadway.

The performance is part of Be More Chill's "Post Show Hang," a special Wednesday evening post-show encore series. Iconis accompanies an exciting lineup of actors as they each perform a song from the Tony Award-nominated score of Be More Chill.

-James Corden will appear on THE DAILY SHOW WITH Trevor Noah today!

What we're watching: Jason Danieley Accepts Marin Mazzie's Special Tony Award

In September 2018, Marin Mazzie's battle with cancer came to its tragic end. Watch her husband Jason Danieley accept her Special Tony Award in honor of her legacy of leadership and unwavering strength.

When three-time Tony Award nominated actress Marin Mazzie was first diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer in 2015, she made the decision to speak publicly about her battle and dedicate herself to supporting the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, The Actors Fund's Phyllis Newman's Women's Health Initiative, and other related organizations.

During this time, while undergoing extensive radiation treatments, Marin never stopped working. She toured the country, performing alongside her husband, Jason Danieley, and starred on Broadway in Lincoln Center's revival of The King and I. Her courage and her commitment galvanized our community and served as a beacon of light for fans the world over.

What we're geeking out over: HAMILTON Pays Tribute To THE PROM With New Mashup

In celebration of this weekend's Tony Awards, the Broadway cast of Hamilton will be mashing up Hamilton hits with songs from this year's Best Musical nominees!

See cast members Mandy Gonzalez and Jennie Harney-Fleming put a Hamiltonian spin on "You Happened" by taking the song back in time to 1780's meet cute central "A Winter's Ball."

