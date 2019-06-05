Keala Settle Will Join Hugh Jackman At New York Shows This Month

It was announced today that actress and singer Keala Settle will perform as a very special guest in New York and Los Angeles on Hugh Jackman's The Man. The Music. The Show tour. Keala will perform the Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe Award winning song "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman and more at the three Madison Square Garden shows on Friday, June 28 7PM, Saturday, June 29 1PM and 7PM and the two Hollywood Bowl shows on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, both shows at 8PM.

The tour will see Jackman perform a new show with hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra. For ticket information go to www.hughjackmantheshow.com

Hugh Jackman has made an impression on audiences of all ages with his multi-hyphenate career persona, as successful on stage in front of live crowds as he is on film. From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time.

Jackman garnered his first Academy Award nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables, based on the popular stage show created from Victor Hugo's famous novel of the same name. Jackman's standout performance as protagonist Jean Valjean also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination. Most recently, he was nominated for his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman.

Actress and singer Keala Settle is the breakout star of 20th Century Fox's, The Greatest Showman, alongside Hugh Jackman. The Hawaii native's performance of the film's Oscar-nominated song "This Is Me" became an explosive anthem of self-acceptance, propelling the soundtrack to the top of the charts worldwide. Her performance at the 2018 Academy Awards brought the entire audience to their feet.





