Is SIX The Musical Headed For Broadway?

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

The fan-favorite musical SIX, about the SIX ex-wives of Henry VIII, has taken London by storm, and is now playing its U.S. debut in Chicago before heading to Cambridge, Massachusetts' A.R.T. Is Broadway next for this show?

Producer Kevin McCollum believes it to be a "distinct possibility," according to the Chicago Tribune.

"I love the vocabulary of the piece," McCollum said. "And I think that experiencing in the theater makes for a very special evening."

Though nothing has been confirmed, McCollum says, "we'll see what the public wants."

Six stole the hearts of Londoners, and is still drumming up success across the pond, most recently with the cast's performance on Britain's Got Talent.

The show's North American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater is already getting positive reviews and videos of the final number (encouraged by the production) are popping up on YouTube, which just drums up more hype.

Criss Henderson, the executive director of Chicago Shakespeare, said, "People are coming from all over. It was crazy on opening night and that craziness has continued."

Is Broadway the next stop for these SIX queens? We'll just have to stay tuned to find out.

Read more on the Chicago Tribune.

In SIX, the SIX ex-wives of King Henry VIII headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle-flipping the narrative on the one-sided story from our history books.

Best remembered by the popular rhyme, "divorced, beheaded, died; divorced, beheaded, survived," the Queens now take control of the mic to reclaim their identities beyond the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of twenty-first-century empowerment. Backed by an all-woman band the "Ladies in Waiting," the score traverses the spectrum of modern-day pop with a soundtrack that has charged up the global music charts.





Related Articles