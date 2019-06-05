VIDEO: Jason Danieley Accepts Marin Mazzie's Special Tony Award

In September 2018, Marin Mazzie's battle with cancer came to its tragic end. In the video below, watch her husband Jason Danieley accept her Special Tony Award in honor of her legacy of leadership and unwavering strength.

When three-time Tony Award nominated actress Marin Mazzie was first diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer in 2015, she made the decision to speak publicly about her battle and dedicate herself to supporting the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, The Actors Fund's Phyllis Newman's Women's Health Initiative, and other related organizations.

During this time, while undergoing extensive radiation treatments, Marin never stopped working. She toured the country, performing alongside her husband, Jason Danieley, and starred on Broadway in Lincoln Center's revival of The King and I. Her courage and her commitment galvanized our community and served as a beacon of light for fans the world over.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You