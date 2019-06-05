Be More Chill
BWW Exclusive: The BE MORE CHILL Cast Sings 3 Cut Songs At The Post-Show Hang

Jun. 5, 2019  

Tonight, the cast of Be More Chill stuck around after the show to 'hang' with composer Joe Iconis and treat the crowd to not one, but three songs that were cut from the show pre-Broadway. See their performance below!

The performance is part of Be More Chill's "Post Show Hang," a special Wednesday evening post-show encore series. Iconis accompanies an exciting lineup of actors as they each perform a song from the Tony Award-nominated score of Be More Chill.

The show's previous 'hangs' include Gaten Matarazzo, Taylor Trensch, George Salazar, and the BMC company in a tribute to Little Shop of Horrors. Future performers will include Alice Ripley, Krysta Rodriguez and more!

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

