Hamilton
VIDEO: HAMILTON Pays Tribute To THE PROM With New Mashup

Jun. 5, 2019  

In celebration of this weekend's Tony Awards, the Broadway cast of Hamilton will be mashing up Hamilton hits with songs from this year's Best Musical nominees!

See cast members Mandy Gonzalez and Jennie Harney-Fleming put a Hamiltonian spin on "You Happened" by taking the song back in time to 1780's meet cute central "A Winter's Ball".

The mashup features arrangements and accompaniment by Kurt Crowley.

