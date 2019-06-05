LIZZIE THE MUSICAL Starring Eden Espinosa and Ciara Renee Postpones Off-Broadway Run

Due to unforeseen circumstances, LIZZIE The Musical will not play the Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center this summer. The engagement was originally announced to take place from July 19 through September 29.

"We are so disappointed that this production will not happen at this time. However, we hold out all hope for a production to come together at a future date," said producers Danita Thomas and John E. Thomas in a joint statement.

The production was set to star Carrie Cimma as Bridget, Shannon O'Boyle as Lizzie, Ciara Renée as Alice and Eden Espinosa as Emma.

LIZZIE has music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, lyrics by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Manerwith a book by Tim Maner, directed by Victoria Bussert, with choreography by Jaclyn Miller.

Lizzie Borden is the original good girl turned bad. Her story has become legendary, and her name is infamous. Now, she's telling her own tale with a killer new voice. Witness Lizzie Borden like never before: in true hair-raising, hard-hitting, rock star fashion. As secrets in the Borden household reach a boiling point, Lizzie's rage explodes, and she finds herself considering the unthinkable. You may know the poem, but you only know half the story. Featuring four powerhouse actresses at the top of their game, LIZZIE is the cutting-edge new musical you'll be dying to see.

Ticketholders for the production who purchased by credit card online, by phone or at the box office will be automatically refunded in full. For further questions related to ticketing, guests are encouraged to contact Ticket Central at 212-279-4200.

Photo credit: Bridget Sullivan





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You