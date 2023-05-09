Wake Up With BWW 5/9: SOME LIKE IT HOT Tour, BAD CINDERELLA Livestream, Plus a Message From Shereen Pimentel

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Two all new clips have been released from the upcoming live action The Little Mermaid film, including 'Kiss the Girl' and Daveed Diggs singing 'Under the Sea'!

Some Like It Hot will launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024. Learn more about the tour and how to catch the show below!

Bad Cinderella will be livestreaming the opening of Act 2 on Tuesday, May 9th at 8:30pm. Stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for more information as we get closer to showtime.

The Muny has announced that Robin De Jesús, Patti Murin, Michael McGrath, Ryan Vasquez and Nicholas Ward will lead Little Shop of Horrors at the iconic St. Louis venue this summer!

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Shereen Pimentel in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

A Birthday Message From Shereen Pimentel We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers. Learn more and get tickets here!

Video: Hear Daveed Diggs Sing 'Under the Sea' in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip

by Michael Major

New The Little Mermaid promo videos featuring Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Awkwafina as Scuttle. The clip features a first look at Diggs and Halle Bailey singing 'Under the Sea' in the upcoming live action movie musical. A behind-the-scenes featurette features new footage, including Melissa McCarthy as Ursula performing 'Poor Unfortunate Souls.'. (more...)

Listen: The Cast of SWEENEY TODD Performs 'The Ballad of Sweeney Todd'

by Stephi Wild

A new cast album will be released for the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd. Ahead of the album's release, you can now listen to a sneak peek of the cast performing the show's opening number, The Balld of Sweeney Todd. Check out the full song here!. (more...)

Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'Reflection' From MULAN at the Coronation Concert

by Stephi Wild

The Coronation Concert took place on Sunday 7 May on the grounds of Windsor Castle to honor the coronation of King Charles III. As part of the event, Nicole Scherzinger took the stage to perform 'Reflection' from Mulan. Watch the video here!. (more...)

Robin De Jesús, Patti Murin, and More Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny

by Stephi Wild

The Muny has announced that three-time Tony nominated actor Robin De Jesús, Patti Murin, Michael McGrath, Ryan Vasquez and Nicholas Ward will star in the comedy to die for, Little Shop of Horrors, July 25-31, 2023. . (more...)

Christiane Noll, Paolo Montalban & More Will Take Part in ATLANTIS Reading

by Nicole Rosky

A industry reading of ATLANTIS, a new original musical with a score by Australian composer/lyricist Matthew Lee Robinson (Metro Street, TheaterWorksUSA's The Magic School Bus), will be held in NYC this week.. (more...)

BAD CINDERELLA to Livestream Opening of Act 2

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Bad Cinderella will be livestreaming the opening of Act 2 on Tuesday, May 9th at 8:30pm!. (more...)

THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The complete coast-to-coast tour route for the all-new production of The Wiz has been announced, in advance of its Broadway return in the Spring of 2024.. (more...)

SOME LIKE IT HOT to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Some Like It Hot will launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024. Some Like It Hot is currently playing Broadway's legendary Shubert Theatre. Learn more about Some Like It Hot!. (more...)

Video: Watch a Clip of 'Kiss the Girl' From THE LITTLE MERMAID

by Stephi Wild

An all new clip from the upcoming live-action film remake of The Little Mermaid aired during last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards! Featuring Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, hear a clip of the song 'Kiss the Girl'.. (more...)

