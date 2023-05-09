Wake Up With BWW 5/9: SOME LIKE IT HOT Tour, BAD CINDERELLA Livestream, Plus a Message From Shereen Pimentel

Plus, watch all new clips from The Little Mermaid!

May. 09, 2023
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month Photo 2 BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 3 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES Photo 4 The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES

WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Two all new clips have been released from the upcoming live action The Little Mermaid film, including 'Kiss the Girl' and Daveed Diggs singing 'Under the Sea'!

Some Like It Hot will launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024. Learn more about the tour and how to catch the show below!

Bad Cinderella will be livestreaming the opening of Act 2 on Tuesday, May 9th at 8:30pm. Stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for more information as we get closer to showtime.

The Muny has announced that Robin De Jesús, Patti Murin, Michael McGrath, Ryan Vasquez and Nicholas Ward will lead Little Shop of Horrors at the iconic St. Louis venue this summer!

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Shereen Pimentel in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

A Birthday Message From Shereen Pimentel

We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers. Learn more and get tickets here!

Today's Top Stories

Video: Hear Daveed Diggs Sing 'Under the Sea' in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip
by Michael Major

New The Little Mermaid promo videos featuring Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Awkwafina as Scuttle. The clip features a first look at Diggs and Halle Bailey singing 'Under the Sea' in the upcoming live action movie musical. A behind-the-scenes featurette features new footage, including Melissa McCarthy as Ursula performing 'Poor Unfortunate Souls.'. (more...)

Listen: The Cast of SWEENEY TODD Performs 'The Ballad of Sweeney Todd'
by Stephi Wild

A new cast album will be released for the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd. Ahead of the album's release, you can now listen to a sneak peek of the cast performing the show's opening number, The Balld of Sweeney Todd. Check out the full song here!. (more...)

Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'Reflection' From MULAN at the Coronation Concert
by Stephi Wild

The Coronation Concert took place on Sunday 7 May on the grounds of Windsor Castle to honor the coronation of King Charles III. As part of the event, Nicole Scherzinger took the stage to perform 'Reflection' from Mulan. Watch the video here!. (more...)

Robin De Jesús, Patti Murin, and More Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny
by Stephi Wild

The Muny has announced that three-time Tony nominated actor Robin De Jesús, Patti Murin, Michael McGrath, Ryan Vasquez and Nicholas Ward will star in the comedy to die for, Little Shop of Horrors, July 25-31, 2023. . (more...)

Christiane Noll, Paolo Montalban & More Will Take Part in ATLANTIS Reading
by Nicole Rosky

A industry reading of ATLANTIS, a new original musical with a score by Australian composer/lyricist Matthew Lee Robinson (Metro Street, TheaterWorksUSA's The Magic School Bus), will be held in NYC this week.. (more...)

BAD CINDERELLA to Livestream Opening of Act 2
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Bad Cinderella will be livestreaming the opening of Act 2 on Tuesday, May 9th at 8:30pm!. (more...)

THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The complete coast-to-coast tour route for the all-new production of The Wiz has been announced, in advance of its Broadway return in the Spring of 2024.. (more...)

SOME LIKE IT HOT to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Some Like It Hot will launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024. Some Like It Hot is currently playing Broadway's legendary Shubert Theatre. Learn more about Some Like It Hot!. (more...)

Video: Watch a Clip of 'Kiss the Girl' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
by Stephi Wild

An all new clip from the upcoming live-action film remake of The Little Mermaid aired during last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards! Featuring Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, hear a clip of the song 'Kiss the Girl'.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

New Releases

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to xx, who turns xx today!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!


More Hot Stories For You

GREASE Is The Word As Seniors Take Center Stage In Connecticut ProductionGREASE Is The Word As Seniors Take Center Stage In Connecticut Production
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel AwardsWOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards
LEOPOLDSTADT and DOWNSTATE Win 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle AwardsLEOPOLDSTADT and DOWNSTATE Win 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards
LIFE OF PI Puppeteers to Take Part in Talkback Session in JuneLIFE OF PI Puppeteers to Take Part in Talkback Session in June

Videos

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Video
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU