Robin De Jesús, Patti Murin, and More Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny

Performances run July 25-31, 2023.

Robin De Jesús, Patti Murin, and More Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny

The Muny has announced that three-time Tony nominated actor Robin De Jesús, Patti Murin, Michael McGrath, Ryan Vasquez and Nicholas Ward will star in the comedy to die for, Little Shop of Horrors, July 25-31, 2023. The campy thriller is led by director Maggie Burrows, choreography by William Carlos Angulo, with music direction by Andrew Graham. Little Shop of Horrors is proudly sponsored by U.S. Bank.

"Everyone really needs to watch out," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, "This cast promises to be as fierce and bold and exciting as the enormous man-eating plant about to take over The Muny stage. Can't wait!"

Biographies

ROBIN DE JESÚS (Seymour Krelborn) is a three-time Tony Award-nominated actor for In the Heights, La Cage Aux Folles and The Boys in the Band. Other Broadway: Rent, Wicked. Muny: Disney's Aladdin (Aladdin). Regionally, Robin starred in Grease and Godspell (Paper Mill Playhouse) and A VERY OLD Man with Enormous Wings (Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey). Most recently, he joined the cast of HULU's Welcome to Chippendales as Ray Colon (opposite Kumail Nanjiani). Robin can be seen in the Netflix adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom! (2021), directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, opposite Andrew Garfield, as well as the Ryan Murphy-produced Netflix film, The Boys in the Band (2020). Moreover, he played George in the acclaimed indie-film Milkwater (2020). He is also lovingly known for his breakout role in the cult-classic feature, Camp (2003).

Patti Murin (Audrey) is thrilled to be back on the Muny stage after playing Paulette in last year's Legally Blonde. Other Muny credits: Disney's The Little Mermaid (Ariel), Chicago (Roxie) and Holiday Inn (Linda Mason). Patti is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna to critical acclaim in Disney's Frozen on Broadway. Other Broadway/national tour credits include the title character in Lysistrata Jones, flying by bubble as Glinda in Wicked and roller skating her way to Broadway in Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park), Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons), Lady Be Good! (NY City Center Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: Many Hallmark Channel movies including In Merry Measure, Love on Iceland and To Catch A Spy, and recurring roles on Chicago Med and Royal Pains. Patti is also an audiobook narrator for bestselling authors such as Jodi Picoult, Christina Lauren and Katherine Center.

Michael McGrath (Mr. Mushnik) Muny: A Funny Thing...Forum, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, South Pacific, Side By Side By Sondheim. Broadway: Plaza Suite, Tootsie, The Front Page, She Loves Me, On The Twentieth Century, Nice Work If You Can Get It (Tony Award), Born Yesterday, Memphis, Is He Dead?; Spamalot (Tony nomination), Wonderful Town, Little Me, The Goodbye Girl, My Favorite Year, Swinging on a Star. Off-Broadway: The Government Inspector, The Cocoanuts, The Butter and Egg Man, Exactly Like You, Forbidden Broadway. Stock and Regional: A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine; You Never Know, 1776, Room Service, The Music Man, Tomfoolery, George M! and The Robber Bridegroom to name a few. Along with his coveted Tony Award, Michael is the recipient of The Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. During the 1996 Broadway season, McGrath received The Theatre World Award for his outstanding Broadway debut in Swinging on a Star.

Ryan Vasquez (Orin Scrivello and Others) Broadway: Hamilton (Alexander Hamilton; standby for Aaron Burr, George Washington, Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Waitress (original Broadway cast), Wicked. Off-Broadway: The Wrong Man (The Man in Black, Drama Desk nomination). World premiere productions of The Notebook (Noah Calhoun, Chicago Shakespeare Theater), The Outsiders (Darrel Curtis, La Jolla Playhouse) and Water for Elephants (Jacob, Alliance Theatre). Film/TV: The Good Fight (CBS), The Code (CBS), Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) and Tick, Tick...Boom! (Netflix). Voice work: Vivo (Netflix), In the Heights (film).

Nicholas Ward (The Voice of Audrey II) is excited to return to his Muny family. Muny: Jesus Christ Superstar (Caiaphas). Most recently seen in the Broadway revival of The Music Man (Oliver Hix) with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Broadway: The Lion King (Mufasa), Frozen, (King Agnarr, OBC), In Transit (Chris, OBC), On the Town (Workman, Announcer). NY City Center Encores!: Brigadoon, Cabin in the Sky, Pipe Dream, The Golden Apple, 1776, Zorba, Paint Your Wagon, Annie Get Your Gun. Lincoln Center: Camelot, I Am Harvey Milk, Symphony Space's A Little Night Music. Tours: Show Boat, Porgy and Bess. Film/TV: Schmigadoon!; Frozen 2, Ricky and the Flash, The Tony Awards, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, One Night Only: The Best of Broadway; The Disney Holiday Singalong. Regional: Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, Smokey Joe's Cafe. Cast Recordings: The Music Man, Frozen, In Transit. Currently touring with The Doo Wop Project.

About the Show

A delicious comedy for the heart of summer! Little Shop of Horrors is a campy thriller that follows meek floral assistant Seymour on his quest to win over the love of his life, Audrey. A total eclipse of the sun and a scheming man-eating plant threatens his dream and takes over Seymour's life. Expect the unexpected and get ready to feed your inner quirkiness with this hangry tale. Whatever you do, do not feed the plant!

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner for The Muny. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

The Muny's 2023 Season includes Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 12-18), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (June 22-30), Chess (July 5-11), West Side Story (July 15-21), Little Shop of Horrors (July 25-31), Rent (August 4-10) and Sister Act (August 14-20).

Season tickets for the seven-show season are currently on sale. Single tickets will be available beginning May 22. Muny gift cards for the 105th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit Click Here or call (314) 361-1900.




