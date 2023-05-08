Video: Watch a Clip of 'Kiss the Girl' From THE LITTLE MERMAID

An all new clip from the upcoming live-action film remake of The Little Mermaid aired during last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards! Featuring Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, hear a clip of the song 'Kiss the Girl'. Watch the clip below!

The Little Mermaid will be released on May 26. In addition to Bailey and Hauer-King, the film stars Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Awkwafina as Scuttle, with Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, Art Malik as Sir Grimsby, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem as King Triton.

The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.