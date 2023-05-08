Video: Watch a Clip of 'Kiss the Girl' From THE LITTLE MERMAID

The video features Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Photos: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees! Photo 1 Photos: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees!
SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 3 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 4 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards

THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

An all new clip from the upcoming live-action film remake of The Little Mermaid aired during last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards! Featuring Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, hear a clip of the song 'Kiss the Girl'. Watch the clip below!

The Little Mermaid will be released on May 26. In addition to Bailey and Hauer-King, the film stars Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Awkwafina as Scuttle, with Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, Art Malik as Sir Grimsby, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem as King Triton.

The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.



BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Photos: See New Shots of Halle Bailey & Jonah Hauer-King in THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
Photos: See New Shots of Halle Bailey & Jonah Hauer-King in THE LITTLE MERMAID

Ahead of the live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid making its highly-anticipated debut in theaters, Disney has shared new photos from the upcoming film, offering a new look at Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, plus the characters of Sebastian and Scuttle, voiced by Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina, respectively.

Photos: THE LITTLE MERMAID Character Posters; IMAX Tickets On Sale Photo
Photos: THE LITTLE MERMAID Character Posters; IMAX Tickets On Sale

To celebrate one month until the release of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” the live-action reimagining of the studio’s animated musical classic, character posters have been released. The photos offer a new look at Flouder, Sebastian, and more! Advance IMAX tickets for the film are now available for purchase at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.

Listen: Hear Halle Bailey Sing Part of Your World From THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
Listen: Hear Halle Bailey Sing 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID

Disney has dropped Halle Bailey's complete rendition of 'Part of Your World' from the upcoming live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. The song, which comes one month before the film is released in theaters, was released with a visualizer with footage from the film. Watch the video and hear Halle Bailey sing as Ariel in The Little Mermaid!

Video: Disney Debuts New LITTLE MERMAID Choices Teaser Trailer Photo
Video: Disney Debuts New LITTLE MERMAID 'Choices' Teaser Trailer

Disney has released the new 'Choices' teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid. The teaser features a new look at the characters of Flounder, Sebastian, and Scuttle, plus more footage of Melissa McCarthy's Ursula and Halle Bailey's Ariel. Watch the new teaser trailer video now!


More Hot Stories For You

Christiane Noll, Paolo Montalban & More Will Take Part in ATLANTIS ReadingChristiane Noll, Paolo Montalban & More Will Take Part in ATLANTIS Reading
Julie Benko, Andréa Burns, Carolee Carmello & More to Honor Rebecca Luker at Benefit ConcertJulie Benko, Andréa Burns, Carolee Carmello & More to Honor Rebecca Luker at Benefit Concert
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & MoreTHE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More
Video: Who Will Win the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama? Watch Live at 3pm!Video: Who Will Win the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama? Watch Live at 3pm!

Videos

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Video
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU