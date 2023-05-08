Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'Reflection' From MULAN at the Coronation Concert

The Coronation Concert took place on Sunday 7 May on the grounds of Windsor Castle to honor the coronation of King Charles III. The event was broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

As part of the event, Nicole Scherzinger took the stage to perform 'Reflection' from Mulan.

"I feel literally like I'm a Disney princess on that stage," she told The New York Post prior to her performance.

Nicole Scherzinger's versatility as a performer has brought her to stages globally, from stadiums to the theatre. Her acclaimed appearance on London's West End garnered her a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award, for her debut performance as "Grizabella" in a revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats.



She was personally invited to perform alongside Andrea Bocelli for two nights at his sold-out Madison Square Garden shows, where she received emphatic applause for her interpretation of "Never Enough" from The Greatest Showman.



Scherzinger also serves as a panelist on the runaway TV phenomenon, The Masked Singer on FOX, which recently returned for another season of impressive ratings. Additionally, she is one of the hosts on Australia's Got Talent and set to return to X-Factor UK - giving her a global platform across three continents.



Scherzinger has accrued #1 singles on both sides of the Atlantic, selling over 37 million singles worldwide-16 million records as a solo artist and a staggering 54 million albums as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, making them one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. She has graced US television screens in ABC's remake of 'Dirty Dancing' where she played the lead role of "Penny" and voiced the role of "Sina" in Disney's animated Blockbuster "Moana." While a judge on X-Factor UK, she was instrumental in the successful careers of artists such as One Direction and James Arthur.



