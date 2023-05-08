Video: Hear Daveed Diggs Sing 'Under the Sea' in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip

Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Disney has released two new featurettes ahead for The Little Mermaid ahead of its May 26 debut!

The first is a new promo featuring the voices of Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Awkwafina as Scuttle. The clip features a first look at Diggs and Halle Bailey singing "Under the Sea" in the upcoming live action movie musical.

The second features a behind-the-scenes look at the cast in the recording studio. It features new footage of scenes in the film, including Melissa McCarthy as Ursula performing "Poor Unfortunate Souls."

In the hands of visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, "The Little Mermaid," is an intimate story set against an epic backdrop, including a stunningly beautiful, photorealistic world under the sea.

Ambitious in scale, but grounded in reality, the big-screen musical features a brilliantly talented all-star cast, including Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Noma Dumezweni as The Queen, Art Malik as Sir Grimsby, with Javier Bardem as King Triton and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Rob Marshall with a screenplay by David Magee. The songs feature music from Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, with new lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film is produced by Marc Platt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John DeLuca, and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver serving as executive producer.

Listen to Daveed Diggs sing "Under the Sea" in the new promo here:

On May 26 go under the sea with Ariel, Sebastian, Scuttle and Flounder in Disney's #TheLittleMermaid. ???? pic.twitter.com/ClaUTQacw2 - The Little Mermaid (@LittleMermaid) May 8, 2023

Watch the cast in the recording studio in a new featurette here: