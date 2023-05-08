Christiane Noll, Paolo Montalban & More Will Take Part in ATLANTIS Reading

A industry reading of ATLANTIS, a new original musical with a score by Australian composer/lyricist Matthew Lee Robinson (Metro Street, TheaterWorksUSA's The Magic School Bus), will be held in NYC this week.

The reading will feature Broadway's Gizel Jiménez (Tick, Tick... Boom! film, Wicked, Miss You Like Hell), Jay McKenzie (Paradise Square, Beautiful), Gareth Keegan (Diana, Jersey Boys, The Who's Tommy), Christiane Noll (Jekyll & Hyde, Ragtime, Dear Evan Hansen), Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan, Company, Sound of Music), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Paolo Montalban (Funny Girl, TV's Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Pacific Overtures), Judith Franklin (Tina, Summer, Motown), Ellie Biron (The Secret Garden), Daniel Assetta (Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, West Side Story), Mariah Lyttle (Bad Cinderella, The Color Purple), Kuppi Jessop (Oliver!, Cabaret, Mamma Mia!), Samantha Gorjanc (Ragtime 25th Anniversary Concert), and Damon McToy.(Sister Act).

ATLANTIS is a reimagining of a classic tale of the enigmatic island paradise in the days before it suddenly vanished, becoming legend for the ages. This industry presentation will be directed by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages, Accidentally Brave, Romy & Michele: The Musical) and musically directed by Lily Ling (Hamilton national tour). Inspired by myth and civilization lost, the musical's book by Ken Cerniglia (dramaturg, Hadestown), Robinson, and Scott Morris unearths the power of youth to save humanity from itself.

ATLANTIS premiered in April 2019 at Richmond's Virginia Repertory Theatre in a developmental production that "pack[ed] a sensory punch" (Richmond Times-Dispatch) with a score that "soars with emotion" (Richmond Family Magazine). The musical was previously developed at Tuacahn Amphitheatre and the Canadian Music Theatre Project. A concert version of ATLANTIS was presented at Green Room 42 in October 2022 in association with Broadway Dreams Foundation and ShowTown Theatricals.

Learn more about ATLANTIS at atlantisthemusical.com