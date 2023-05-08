SOME LIKE IT HOT to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024

Cities and dates for the tour, along with casting and other information, will be announced at a later date.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 3 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month Photo 4 BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

Some Like It Hot will launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024. This new Broadway musical comedy has been nominated for 13 Tony Awards (including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score, Best Direction and Best Choreography). The show has also been nominated for 10 Outer Critics Circle Awards, 8 Drama Desk Awards and 3 Drama League Awards. Some Like It Hot features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

Cities and dates for the tour, along with casting and other information, will be announced at a later date.

Speaking on behalf of the entire Some Like It Hot company, Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization said, "We are thrilled by these nominations and the enthusiastic response nightly at the Shubert Theatre. We can't wait to bring our show to audiences across North America with our presenting partners The Nederlander Organization, Broadway Across America, Ambassador Theatre Group and the Independent Presenters Network."

Some Like It Hot is currently playing Broadway's legendary Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Makeup), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Darryl Archibald (Music Director), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Marc Shaiman (Vocal Arrangements), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements) and The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting). Karen Moore serves as the Broadway Production Stage Manager. The production team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer) and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

Some Like It Hot is produced on Broadway by The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron and co-produced by MGM on Stage, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, James L. Nederlander, Kenny Leon, Hunter Arnold, John Gore Organization, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Bob Boyett, Cue to Cue Productions, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Marc Howard, Independent Presenters Network, Juanita Jordan, Jujamcyn Theaters, Henry R. Muñoz III, Ostar and Mariah Carey. D. S. Moynihan is Executive Producer.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com) with casting by The Telsey Office.

Concord Theatricals Recordings released Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on streaming and digital platforms worldwide on Friday, March 24, 2023 with CD and vinyl now available for preorder here. The CD will be released this summer, followed by vinyl in the fall.



BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Performs What Are You Thirsty For on TODAY Photo
Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Performs 'What Are You Thirsty For' on TODAY

This morning, J. Harrison Ghee, Natasha Yvette Williams, Christian Borle, and the cast of Some Like It Hot performed 'What Are You Thirsty For?' on the TODAY Show.  The performance happened moments after the cast cast received the news about their 13 Tony Award nominations, the most of any show this season. Watch the video performance now!

Interview: Casey Nicholaw Discusses His Three Shows on Broadway Photo
Interview: Casey Nicholaw Discusses His Three Shows on Broadway

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw, as he discusses The Book of Mormon, Aladdin, Some Like It Hot, and more!

Listen: SOME LIKE IT HOT Original Broadway Cast Recording Is Available Now Photo
Listen: SOME LIKE IT HOT Original Broadway Cast Recording Is Available Now

Concord Theatricals Recordings has released Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on streaming and digital platforms worldwide, with CD and vinyl now available for preorder. Listen to the full album here!

SOME LIKE IT HOT Director Casey Nicholaw To Step Into The Production Tonight! Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT Director Casey Nicholaw To Step Into The Production Tonight!

Tonight, the company of Some Like It Hot will welcome an unexpected understudy as their Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, Casey Nicholaw, steps into the production as Spats Colombo.


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Some Like It Hot Logo Water Bottle Some Like It Hot Logo Water Bottle
Some Like it Hot Thirsty Mug Some Like it Hot Thirsty Mug
Some Like It Hot Sugar Enamel Pin Some Like It Hot Sugar Enamel Pin
Some Like It Hot Logo Dad Hat Some Like It Hot Logo Dad Hat

More Hot Stories For You

Christiane Noll, Paolo Montalban & More Will Take Part in ATLANTIS ReadingChristiane Noll, Paolo Montalban & More Will Take Part in ATLANTIS Reading
Julie Benko, Andréa Burns, Carolee Carmello & More to Honor Rebecca Luker at Benefit ConcertJulie Benko, Andréa Burns, Carolee Carmello & More to Honor Rebecca Luker at Benefit Concert
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & MoreTHE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More
Video: Who Will Win the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama? Watch Live at 3pm!Video: Who Will Win the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama? Watch Live at 3pm!

Videos

Video: The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video Video: The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Video
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE
Watch Juicy Belt Out 'Creep' in FAT HAM Video
Watch Juicy Belt Out 'Creep' in FAT HAM
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU