SOME LIKE IT HOT to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024

Some Like It Hot will launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024. This new Broadway musical comedy has been nominated for 13 Tony Awards (including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score, Best Direction and Best Choreography). The show has also been nominated for 10 Outer Critics Circle Awards, 8 Drama Desk Awards and 3 Drama League Awards. Some Like It Hot features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

Cities and dates for the tour, along with casting and other information, will be announced at a later date.

Speaking on behalf of the entire Some Like It Hot company, Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization said, "We are thrilled by these nominations and the enthusiastic response nightly at the Shubert Theatre. We can't wait to bring our show to audiences across North America with our presenting partners The Nederlander Organization, Broadway Across America, Ambassador Theatre Group and the Independent Presenters Network."

Some Like It Hot is currently playing Broadway's legendary Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Makeup), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Darryl Archibald (Music Director), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Marc Shaiman (Vocal Arrangements), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements) and The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting). Karen Moore serves as the Broadway Production Stage Manager. The production team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer) and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

Some Like It Hot is produced on Broadway by The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron and co-produced by MGM on Stage, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, James L. Nederlander, Kenny Leon, Hunter Arnold, John Gore Organization, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Bob Boyett, Cue to Cue Productions, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Marc Howard, Independent Presenters Network, Juanita Jordan, Jujamcyn Theaters, Henry R. Muñoz III, Ostar and Mariah Carey. D. S. Moynihan is Executive Producer.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com) with casting by The Telsey Office.

Concord Theatricals Recordings released Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on streaming and digital platforms worldwide on Friday, March 24, 2023 with CD and vinyl now available for preorder here. The CD will be released this summer, followed by vinyl in the fall.