BAD CINDERELLA to Livestream Opening of Act 2 Tomorrow

Bad Cinderella stars Linedy Genao in the title role, Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, and more.

Bad Cinderella will be livestreaming the opening of Act 2 on Tuesday, May 9th at 8:30pm!

Tune in on their website HERE tomorrow!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella opened on March 23, at the Imperial Theatre! Bad Cinderella features a score by Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel, and is directed by Laurence Connor, with a book by Academy Award-winner Emerald Fennell and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter.

In addition to Linedy Genao in the title role, the complete cast of Bad Cinderella includes Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean as the ever-exacting Queen, Jordan Dobson as the heir-do-well Sebastian, Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele, Morgan Higgins as the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate, with Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters rounding out the Ensemble, and Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson as Swings.

This modern retelling of the classic tale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.



