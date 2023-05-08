THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More

The complete coast-to-coast tour route for the all-new production of The Wiz has been announced, in advance of its Broadway return in the Spring of 2024.

Watch a video of The Wiz's creative team below!

As previously announced, The Wiz will launch the national tour this Fall in Baltimore, the home of the original 1974 world premiere of the musical.

Following its run at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre, the tour will go on to have engagements 13 cities, giving more than 150 performances across the country.

Tickets are currently available exclusively as part of season subscription packages and group sales in each tour city. Fans can now sign up for an email newsletter with up-to-date information as well as follow The Wiz on social media channels.

The complete tour schedule includes:

Baltimore, MD

9/22/2023 - 9/30/2023

HIPPODROME THEATRE

Cleveland, OH

10/3/2023 - 10/22/2023

PLAYHOUSE SQUARE

Washington, DC

10/24/2023 - 10/29/2023

BROADWAY AT THE NATIONAL THEATRE

Pittsburgh, PA

10/31/2023 - 11/5/2023

BENEDUM CENTER

Charlotte, NC

11/7/2023 - 11/12/2023

BLUMENTHAL

PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Atlanta, GA

11/14/2023 - 11/19/2023

THE FOX THEATRE

Greenville, SC

11/21/2023 - 11/26/2023

THE PEACE CENTER

Chicago, IL

11/28/2023 - 12/10/2023

CADILLAC PALACE THEATRE

Des Moines, IA

12/12/2023 - 12/17/2023

DES MOINES CIVIC CENTER

Tempe, AZ

1/2/2024 - 1/7/2024

GAMMAGE AUDITORIUM

San Diego, CA

1/9/2024 - 1/14/2024

CIVIC THEATRE

San Francisco, CA

1/16/2024 - 2/11/2024

GOLDEN GATE THEATRE

Los Angeles, CA

2/13/2024 - 3/3/2024

PANTAGES THEATRE

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney's Aida), choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyonce's "Single Ladies"), Amber Ruffin (additional material), Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements) and Allen Rene Louis (vocal arrangements, music arrangements) are conjuring up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop will bring a whole new groove to easing on down the road.

Based on L. Frank Baum's children's book, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz", The Wiz takes one of the world's most enduring (and enduringly white) American fantasies andtransforms it into an all-Black musical extravaganza for the ages.

The Wiz will also include scenic design by Academy Award winner Hannah Beachler (Black Panther, Beyonce's Black is King and Lemonade), costume design by Emmy Award winner and two-time Academy Award nominee Sharen Davis (Ray, Dreamgirls), lighting design by Barrymore Award winner Ryan J. O'Gara (Thoughts of a Colored Man) and wig design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom).

The Wiz premiered on Broadway in 1975 and became an sensation, winning seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Ted Ross), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Dee Dee Bridgewater), Best Choreography (George Faison), and in a Broadway first, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Costume Design by the same person (Geoffrey Holder). "Ease on Down the Road" became the show's break-out single, and "Home" has since become a bona fide classic. That original production ran for four years (first at The Majestic Theatre and later at The Broadway Theatre) and 1,672 performances. A 1978 film adaptation starred Diana Ross, Ted Ross, Mabel King, Richard Pryor, Lena Horne and Michael Jackson, marking his first collaboration with Quincy Jones.

Casting, to be announced, is by Tara Rubin Casting.