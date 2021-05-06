Wake Up With BWW 5/6: Broadway to Reopen at 100% Capacity in September, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

At a press conference this morning, Governor Cuomo announced that Broadway will be back in New York City with shows opening September 14. Tickets will go sale at 100% capacity on May 6.

A new report from the Wall Street Journal has revealed that in addition to getting his long-running revival of Chicago back on its feet, Broadway producer Barry Weissler is also planning a limited revival of the hit musical Waitress! According to Weissler, the production will be led by the show's Tony-nominated composer, Sara Bareilles.

What we're geeking out over: WAITRESS Limited Revival Starring Sara Bareilles in the Works

A new report from the Wall Street Journal has revealed that in addition to getting his long-running revival of Chicago back on its feet, Broadway producer Barry Weissler is also planning a limited revival of the hit musical Waitress!

According to Weissler, the production will be led by the show's Tony-nominated composer, Sara Bareilles. Bareilles stepped into the show's lead role, Jenna Hunterson, for three stretches of its original Broadway run.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Adrienne Warren, who turns 34 today!

Adrienne Warren made her West End debut in the World Premiere of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical in the title role of Tina Turne, before going on to play the role on Broadway. She was last seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along as Gertrude Saunders / Florence Mills, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. She originated the role of Danielle in the Tony-nominated Bring It On: The Musical on Broadway. She was also seen at the Apollo Theater as Lorrell in Dreamgirls, followed by the national tour. Other New York theatre credits include:The Wiz at Encores City Center. Adrienne has had the honor of performing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the 2018 Royal Variety Show in London. She has toured and recorded with the multi-platinum selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra and is currently working on her solo debut album. Adrienne has headlined with The Virginia Symphony Orchestra and made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops. She is also a voice over artists, in which she is currently the voice of Maybelline New York. TV credits include: CBS pilot "Perfect Citizen", the Amazon pilot "Point of Honor", "Orange is the New Black", "Blue Bloods", "Royal Pains", "People in New Jersey", "The Tap", "Quantico", "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver", "Irreversible", and "Black Box".

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!