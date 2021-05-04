BWW Exclusive: Listen to Excerpts from New Episodes of BROADWAY GIVES BACK Focusing on Behind-the-Scenes Philanthropy

Philanthropy unites Broadway stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, Judith Light, Josh Groban, Sara Barielles, and more. The Broadway Gives Back Podcast spotlights Broadway actors, shows, and organizations in their pursuit of social impact and doing good. The talented guests will share stories about their favorite charities, how they got involved, and the people and causes who have benefited from these philanthropic efforts. From stars to stagehands, cast members to front of house, and causes large and small, we will discuss why philanthropy is so vital and inspiring.

Hosted by former head of marketing for the Tony Awards and The Broadway League, and CCO for the Charity Network, Jan Svendsen, this feel-good podcast will also discuss ways you can do good through education and taking action to make the world a better place.

"I started Broadway Gives Back because I wanted to leverage both my entertainment industry background and my knowledge of the world of cause and impact to create a platform for doing good and being of service," explained Svendsen. "The podcast is all about highlighting the efforts of individuals and organizations in their pursuit of philanthropy and social activism with the goal of inspiring listeners and fans to become 'everyday philanthropists'."

"The most rewarding part of the experience for me is getting to talk with people from all areas in the entertainment and charity worlds and learning how they make a difference. Also, I love the feeling of being inspired by each guest to 'do something' and 'do good'."

The latest episodes feature Damian Bazadona (Situation), Greg Propper (Propper Daley), and BroadwayWorld's own Robert Diamond. "In the latest three podcasts, I wanted to highlight the people working behind-the-scenes in philanthropy and social activism who are the unsung heroes. People supporting philanthropy by helping to spread the word, or developing charitable strategies for celebrities and brands, or leveraging social media and digital communications are key in making the world a better place.

Tune in tomorrow to check out the full episodes, and listen to a sneak peek below!