GIRLS5EVA
VIDEO: The Cast of GIRLS5EVA Cried When They Heard Sara Bareilles' Song for the Show

Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry talks about her girl group past.

May. 5, 2021  

The cast of Girls5eva talk about the creative talent behind the show, Renée Elise Goldsberry talks about her girl group past and Paula Pell opens up about her struggles with lip-syncing.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?

The series stars Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps and premieres tomorrow on Peacock.

Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), Eric Gurian (Little Stanger) will also serve as executive producers. Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

