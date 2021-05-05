Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAITRESS
WAITRESS Limited Revival Starring Sara Bareilles in the Works

May. 5, 2021  

A new report from the Wall Street Journal has revealed that in addition to getting his long-running revival of Chicago back on its feet, Broadway producer Barry Weissler is also planning a limited revival of the hit musical Waitress!

According to Weissler, the production will be led by the show's Tony-nominated composer, Sara Bareilles. Bareilles stepped into the show's lead role, Jenna Hunterson, for three stretches of its original Broadway run.

Upon ending its original Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in January 2020, Waitress had 33 previews and 1544 regular performances after opening on April 24, 2016. The show is the longest-running musical at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre and one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history. It surpassed the lengthy engagements of Dreamgirls, Mame, and Funny Girl, among many other legendary titles, passing the runs of the original Sound of Music and Arsenic and Old Lace.

Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.


