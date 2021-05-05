Breaking News: Broadway to Re-Open on September 14th at 100% Capacity

At a press conference this morning, Governor Cuomo announced that Broadway will be back in New York City with shows opening September 14. Tickets will go sale at 100% capacity on May 6.

No individual shows have yet announced their returns, but this announcement that they will be able to do so at 100% paves the way. According to the New York Times, HAMILTON, THE LION KING and WICKED will announce jointly next week their return, followed by CHICAGO, ALADDIN, COME FROM AWAY, AMERICAN UTOPIA and others.

With guidance from Governor Andrew Cuomo, based on current health trends and subject to continuing improvement of public health and vaccination rates, as well as the state's final approval of each theatre operator's health and safety protocols, the Broadway League announces that Broadway shows in New York City will resume ticket sales this month for Fall 2021 performances. Anticipated dates for each returning and new Broadway production will be announced in coming weeks on a show-by-show basis as individual productions and their producers determine the performance schedules and timelines for their respective shows.

Per reporting, Broadway will be following all health protocols including "face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection" and "If performances need to be postponed due to the public health conditions, theaters have planned to offer customer-friendly refunds and exchange policies."

"We are thrilled that Governor Cuomo clearly recognizes the impact of Broadway's return on the city and state's economy and the complexity of restarting an entire industry that has been dormant for over a year," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Nothing beats Broadway. The theatre owners, producers, and other League members will continue to work with the NY State Department of Health and the Governor to coordinate the industry's return and the related health and safety protocols required to do so. We remain cautiously optimistic about Broadway's ability to resume performances this fall and are happy that fans can start buying tickets again."

During the press conference, Cuomo said "Broadway is at the core of our New York identity, and a big part of our economy which employs countless performers and show creators, and beginning this September, the show will go on. Visitors from all around the world have come to New York to experience the arts and culture and see iconic performances on Broadway, and sadly, the pandemic put this unique New York experience on pause. Thankfully, as we continue to monitor the data and reopen our economy, we are now on track to allow full capacity performances on Broadway to resume in September, bringing back this beloved world-famous attraction."

Just last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to fully reopen New York City on July 1, with Broadway returning in September. The Broadway League confirmed hope in his plan, issuing the following statement:

"The Broadway League has been working closely with State and City officials on plans for safely restarting the Broadway industry, welcoming audiences, and bringing our workforce back. Today's remarks by the mayor give us further optimism that Broadway productions can resume this fall, beginning in September, and we look forward to providing more details about reopening in the coming weeks."

