HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Aiming for 2022 Broadway Reopening

The smash-hit play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is one of a few Broadway shows that will not return until 2022, according to The New York Times.

Per the Times report, the creative team behind the wildly successful two-part play are currently exploring options to alter the play's "length and structure" before announcing plans to resume performances.

Receiving universal acclaim for its breathtaking magic and stage wizardry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded play in theatre history, winning 25 major U.S. awards, with six Tony Awards including Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the U.K. and is the most awarded show in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as Harry, Ron and Hermione launch into a thrilling new adventure that begins 19 years later. The entire theatre has been transfigured to immerse you in this spectacular world where epic duels, extraordinary spells and beloved characters come to life. Filled with unprecedented stagecraft and thrilling storytelling, this Tony Award-winning show is a singular, unforgettable experience.