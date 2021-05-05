Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway
Click Here for More Articles on HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Aiming for 2022 Broadway Reopening

The play's creative team are currently rethinking aspects of the production before resuming performances.

May. 5, 2021  

The smash-hit play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is one of a few Broadway shows that will not return until 2022, according to The New York Times.

Per the Times report, the creative team behind the wildly successful two-part play are currently exploring options to alter the play's "length and structure" before announcing plans to resume performances.

Receiving universal acclaim for its breathtaking magic and stage wizardry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded play in theatre history, winning 25 major U.S. awards, with six Tony Awards including Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the U.K. and is the most awarded show in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as Harry, Ron and Hermione launch into a thrilling new adventure that begins 19 years later. The entire theatre has been transfigured to immerse you in this spectacular world where epic duels, extraordinary spells and beloved characters come to life. Filled with unprecedented stagecraft and thrilling storytelling, this Tony Award-winning show is a singular, unforgettable experience.

Buy Tickets at TodayTix

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Morgan James
Morgan James
Al?na Watters
Al?na Watters
Adam Jacobs
Adam Jacobs

Related Articles
VIDEO: CURSED CHILD Melbourne Cast Takes First Bows Upon Reopening Photo

VIDEO: CURSED CHILD Melbourne Cast Takes First Bows Upon Reopening

JK Rowling Donates £1M to Charities Supporting People in Need During the Health Cris Photo

JK Rowling Donates £1M to Charities Supporting People in Need During the Health Crisis

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILDs Autism Friendly Performance Photo

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD's Autism Friendly Performance

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Melbourne Postpones Performances Through May 31 Photo

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Melbourne Postpones Performances Through May 31


More Hot Stories For You